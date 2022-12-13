‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer: Miles Morales Swings Back Into View

Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman, and Issa Rae join the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated film.

There’s always another multiverse to explore in the Spider-Man world. Following the record-smashing success of live-action “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the Sony-Marvel property lands another installment with animated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” in theaters June 2, 2023.

The sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning “Into the Spider-Verse” will focus on the romance between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) while continuing the multiverse-bending action adventure. The film finds Miles and Gwen as they team up with other Spider-People “to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.” There will be more than 240 new characters introduced.

Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac join the ensemble cast, with Jake Johnson also reprising his previous Peter B. Parker role for the sequel. Jason Schwartzman voices new villain The Spot, inspired by an ink blob on canvas.

“Soul” co-director Kemp Powers, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” director Joaquim Dos Santos, and production designer Justin K. Thompson take over directing duties for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The team contacted artists like Spider-Man 2099 creator Rick Leonardi, Kris Anka, Sanford Greene, and Brian Stelfreeze to provide fresh character designs and help translate their own art styles from the page back onto the screen. “You can’t just imitate somebody else’s style, no matter how hard you try,” Justin K. Thompson recently told IndieWire. “Having people like Rick Leonardi with his specific look come help us and then developing a tool that can interpret the lighting dynamic as if he was drawing and translating it to 3D is just awesome.”

The script comes from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was inspired by the success of “Into the Spider-Verse” and opted to place all three iterations of Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, respectively, in the same film. “No Way Home” opened to a staggering $260 million and went on to become the biggest film in Sony history, topping “Avatar” to become the third biggest movie ever at the domestic box office.

Check out the trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” below. The film’s sequel, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” will be released March 29, 2024.

