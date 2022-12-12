2023 Golden Globes Nominees Dodge Acknowledgement, Leave It to the Brands

Though the 2023 Golden Globes nominations generated social media conversation, the nominees mostly stayed out of it.

The Golden Globes managed to generate a conversation on Monday morning surrounding the nominations for their first telecast back at NBC since the 2021 scandal surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ethics and diversity practices, but the nominees have largely chosen to stay out of it.

Outside of the stray tweet from Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture nominee Barry Keoghan, or Best Song – Motion Picture nominee Rihanna — ones that basically equate to emoji reactions — stars opted not to acknowledge the recognition they just received from the Golden Globes on Twitter, Instagram, etc. Instead, social media accounts for the projects bear the brunt of thank yous to the controversial awards body.

Feckin B A N S H E E S ☘️💚 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PB9R3iuKmP — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 12, 2022

The “Only Murders in the Building” Twitter account simply stated facts by saying “#OMITB is nominated for four #GoldenGlobes including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy!” The account for Pixar’s “Turning Red” got a little more creative, and tweeted “Besties assemble! Let’s hear it for the cast and crew of Disney and Pixar’s #TurningRed for their #GoldenGlobes Nomination for Best Motion Picture, Animated!”

#OMITB is nominated for four #GoldenGlobes including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/bvPU3WTD4I — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) December 12, 2022

Besties assemble! Let’s hear it for the cast and crew of Disney and Pixar’s #TurningRed for their #GoldenGlobes Nomination for Best Motion Picture, Animated! pic.twitter.com/Dqui5teIrn — Disney and Pixar's Turning Red (@PixarTurningRed) December 12, 2022

Studios like Sony Pictures used the feature enabling them to co-author a tweet with “The Woman King” account, which established a little bit of distance, Other studios like A24 made its own post saying “Congrats to our incredible #GoldenGlobes nominees.” (Nominee Brendan Fraser, however, has already made it clear that he has no interest in participating in any recognition.)

Congratulations to #TheWomanKing's @ViolaDavis on her Golden Globe Nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hWAxVMWMBY — The Woman King (@WomanKingMovie) December 12, 2022

Congrats to our incredible #GoldenGlobes nominees from Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, The Inspection, Marcel The Shell, Close, and Euphoria ✨ pic.twitter.com/tyskyLaHsn — A24 (@A24) December 12, 2022

Overall, the silence from talent aligns with reports that their publicity representatives have concerns about the Golden Globes that have not been quelled by the HFPA’s recent changes, and still are not willing to engage with the organization. It is noticeable that the accounts for television distributor nominations leaders HBO Max and TV series nominations leader “Abbott Elementary” still have not made any mention of the multiple Golden Globes nominations they have received.

Related 2023 Golden Globe Nominations: 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun,' 'Severance,' 'Elvis,' and More

Jerrod Carmichael to Host the 2023 Golden Globes Related Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Movies: 48 Films the Director Wants You to See

The 225 Best Horror Movies of All Time

Time will tell if major talent does eventually show up to the ceremony, but it is clear upon the morning of Golden Globes nominations that the HFPA is still being treated with apathy by many of the stars it works so hard to court.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.