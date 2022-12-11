Steve Martin and Martin Short Resurrect ‘Father of the Bride’ Characters for ‘SNL’ Parody

Kieran Culkin also showed up to reprise his role as Matty Banks from the 1991 film.

In “Father of the Bride,” Steve Martin showed audiences just how hard it can be for a dad to let go when his daughter gets married. But everything gets a little easier the eighth time around.

Martin reprised his role as George Banks from Charles Shyer’s 1991 film on Saturday when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” alongside Martin Short. The parody sketch advertised a new sequel, “Father of the Bride: Part VIII,” which features Martin’s daughter Annie (Heidi Gardner) preparing to get married yet again after surviving seven divorces.

Martin is less than enthused about this prospect, considering his daughter’s track record with marriage and the continued financial burden that her wedding habit has placed on him. He laments that the “I’m your little girl” argument is no longer as persuasive as it once was, given that his daughter is now 52-years-old and has forced her mother to start driving for Lyft to pay for her weddings.

Martin wasn’t the only actor from the original film to return for the fictional sequel. Short also returned as flamboyant wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer, though the trailer’s narrator is unsure if his German accent would still be acceptable by 2022 standards.

Then, in the midst of a heated family discussion about whether it’s a father’s responsibility to pay for his daughter’s vaginal rejuvenation procedure, Kieran Culkin enters the scene. The “Succession” star played George’s young son Matty Banks in “Father of the Bride,” but you’re not alone if you forgot about that.

“Did you forget Kieran Culkin was in this movie? So did we,” the trailer’s narrator playfully said. “And so did he. But he was. And now he’s on ‘Succession,’ so good for him.”

While the “Father of the Bride” sketch featured plenty of familiar faces from the original film, there was one significant newcomer as well. Martin and Short’s “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Selena Gomez, who made a surprise appearance in the monologue earlier in the episode, showed up again. Playing herself, Gomez offered her services as a wedding entertainer, throwing out an exorbitant price that made Martin wince.

Watch the “Father of the Bride” sketch from “Saturday Night Live” below.

