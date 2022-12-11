Selena Gomez Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance to Support Steve Martin and Martin Short

Gomez's cameo completed the "Only Murders in the Building" reunion on stage.

This week’s “Saturday Night Live,” which featured Steve Martin and Martin Short returning to Studio 8H as co-hosts, was one of the most anticipated episodes of the season for comedy geeks. It was Martin’s 16th time hosting the show (you know you’re an “SNL” legend when you have qualified for the 5-Timers Club three times over), and he wasted no time before using a video montage to playfully mock Short for having only hosted 3 times.

The “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars got right to work on their monologue, delivering a series of one-liners that gently poked fun at current pop culture trends but saving the bulk of their efforts for self-deprecation.

“We’re like Harry and Meghan,” Short said. “Nobody is rooting for us, but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.”

“Working with Martin Short is like World Cup soccer,” Martin said. “I just can’t get into it.”

The centerpiece of the monologue was a gag in which Martin and Short both wrote eulogies for each other, because each man wanted the other one to hear what he planned to say at his funeral. They decided to read each other their eulogies on stage, leading to some predictably hilarious results.

“Marty did not want to be cremated. Too late!” Martin said. “I’ll never forget his last words: ‘Tesla autopilot, engage!'”

“There are so many great things that I could say about Steve Martin,” Short added. “But this hardly seems the time, nor the place.”

Martin also found time to make fun of one of Short’s more infamous film roles, joking that “Marty was taken from us too soon. But sadly, not before he played Jack Frost in ‘The Santa Clause 3.'”

The bit came to an end when Martin pretended to lament the end of his longtime creative partnership with Short.

“Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?” he asked, before getting an immediate answer from Selena Gomez.

“What about me?” she said, running on stage to complete the “Only Murders in the Building” reunion and introduce the show alongside Martin and Short.

Watch the complete monologue below.

