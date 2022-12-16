‘The Boys’ Vought International Debuts Homelander NFT Trading Cards to Spoof Donald Trump

Prime Video's hit series "The Boys" posted a faux NFT trading card of Homelander parodying Donald Trump's recent move.

Homelander can come home with you for the holidays, thanks to Vought International’s NFT trading cards for the superhero that parodies a certain someone’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The Prime Video series “The Boys” took to Twitter to spoof Donald Trump’s viral digital trading cards that imagined the former president as a superhero, an astronaut, an Old West sheriff, and other costumed characters.

“Huge announcement: Official Homelander digital collectible cards have arrived!” the Vought International Twitter page posted. “Celebrate our greatest hero’s life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still can!”

The image shows Anthony Starr as Homelander in a similar pose to Trump, with the Vought corporate headquarters building in the background.

While Trump shared in a video that the $99 digital products were like baseball cards, the nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are digital files that do have an incentive trading approach, courtesy of Trump’s campaign: Collect 45 or more cards, and customers can receive a ticket to a gala at the Trump resort in South Florida, as reported by The New York Times. The move was roasted by late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers on their respective shows.

“The Boys” recently gave a sneak peek at Season 4, with the introduction of two new supes, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). Jeffrey Dean Morgan is additionally joining the cast.

The upcoming season is currently in production and may include even more Trump references if the Twitter post is any indication.

“The Boys” showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Season 4 will “really be this tug of war over Ryan, as both men really try to get a grip on him,” referring to Homelander (Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) trying to each steer Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) in the right direction. Will Ryan choose to follow his psychopathic biological father Homelander, or his vigilante quasi-stepfather Butcher?

“The Boys” college spin-off “Gen V” is also in the works about America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes.

Per an official synopsis, “Gen V” is an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’ — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of ‘The Boys.’” The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Huge announcement: Official Homelander digital collectible cards have arrived! Celebrate our greatest hero’s life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still can! pic.twitter.com/YF99oD5Ejr — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) December 15, 2022

