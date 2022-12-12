‘The Drop’ Trailer: Anna Konkle Drops a Baby in Hulu’s Cringe Comedy

Exclusive: Sarah Adina Smith's upcoming cringe comedy hails from executive producers Jay and Mark Duplass.

Anyone who has held a newborn baby can likely recall a horrifying, intrusive thought entering their head at the worst possible moment: “What if I drop it?”

It’s a valid concern, considering how small and delicate newborn babies are. Fortunately, it’s not a problem that many people actually have to face at any point in their lives. Whether it’s because humans have evolved to protect their offspring at all costs or because we just focus really hard on not dropping them, there just aren’t that many babies getting dropped on any given day.

But that’s exactly what happens in “The Drop,” Sarah Adina Smith’s new Hulu comedy that hails from executive producers Jay and Mark Duplass. The film, which debuts on the streaming service January 13, follows a young couple who think they have their careers figured out and begin making plans to start a family of their own. But all of those plans are thrown into upheaval when, you guessed it, one of them drops their friend’s baby. (Don’t worry, though: The baby is OK.)

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Lex and Mani are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex’s ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty.”

“The Drop” is directed by “Buster Mal’s Heart” and “Birds of Paradise” helmer Smith, from a script that she co-wrote with Joshua Leonard. It stars Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig.

“The Drop” is set to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning on Friday, January 13. You can watch the film’s trailer, an IndieWire exclusive, below.

