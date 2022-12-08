‘The Price of Glee’ Trailer: Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling’s Deaths Are Examined

ID's "The Price of Glee" docuseries looks closer at the respective deaths of Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling.

The tale of two “Glee”s is examined in an upcoming docuseries.

ID’s “The Price of Glee” contrasts the extreme fame experienced by the young cast of the hit Fox high school musical series with the scandals that plagued its stars. Cory Monteith died during the series of an overdose; co-star Mark Salling later killed himself after child pornography was discovered in his possession. In 2020, Naya Rivera was missing for days before being found dead from drowning while on a boating trip with her son.

“In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on ‘Glee,'” the trailer states. “By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead.”

Using past interview clips of the featured cast members, including Monteith saying being on the series is “as fun as it looks,” plus exclusive interviews with family members like Rivera’s father, “The Price of Glee” dives into the controversial “curse” of the set.

The three-part docuseries reveals the cast members’ lives on and off-set through never-before-seen interviews, showcasing the demands of being on a hit TV series and the dark behind-the-scenes drama, per an official synopsis.

“With unbiased filters, hear directly from those outside of the cast bubble who can provide no-strings-attached perspectives, such as: relatives and friends of ‘Glee’ cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the phenomenon,” the description reads.

Interviews from those close to late Monteith shed light on the actor’s journey to international acclaim and the demons that haunted him, which led to his overdose at 31 in a hotel room in British Columbia. Those who worked on set and alongside Salling provide commentary into their working relationship and shock of the dark and disturbing discovery of child pornography in Salling’s possession that led to his death by suicide at 35. Rivera’s father, George Rivera, gives a personal and intimate tribute to his daughter by taking a look back into Naya’s life as a young actress and how her career took off, showcasing her journey from child actor to cheerleader.

“Glee” catapulted a cast of relative unknowns into international superstardom and rocked pop culture. But the show that sparked a new era of acceptance was also saddled with extreme devastation on the inside. Endless scandals, tabloid gossip, and fatal tragedies plagued the rising stars on what was supposed to be the most joyful show on television.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Ian Brennan, “Glee” focused on the underdog show choir at William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio. The series starred Matthew Morrison as the club’s teacher Will Schuster, and followed the choir members as they navigated competitions and personal issues. Other cast members included Jane Lynch, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Darren Criss, and Chord Overstreet. The series ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.

“The Price of Glee” premieres January 16 on ID.

Check out the trailer below.

