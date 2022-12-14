‘The Voice’ Season 22: And the Winner Is…

The two-part finale of "The Voice" revealed the winner of the latest season of the NBC reality series

After 23 episodes, “The Voice” has crowned its new winner. On the Tuesday finale episode of the NBC reality series’ 22nd season, Bryce Leatherwood emerged victorious, nabbing $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. Morgan Myles and Bodie were declared the runner-ups.

The first night of the two-part season finale aired Monday, and saw the four finalists — bodie, Morgan Myles, Brayden Lape, Omar Jose Cardona, and Bryce Leatherwood — sing two songs each. Bodie performed “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles and “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake, Myles sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler and “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town, Lape performed “Wild as Her” from Tyler Joe Miller and Lori McKenna’s “Humble and Kind,” Cardonna sang Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and Michael Jackson’s “Bad” hit “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and Leatherwood performed “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Elvis Presley and “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley.

The second half of the finale saw each musician perform one final time, in a duet with the celebrity host that has guided them through the process: Camila Cabello sang with Myles, John Legend performed with Cardona, and Blake Shelton, the only celebrity of “The Voice” to have coached every season, had a busy night dueting with his three team members bodie, Lape, and Leatherwood. Gwen Stefani, the forth host this season and Shelton’s wife, had her last team member Justin Aaron kicked off the show during the semifinal — somewhat humiliatingly, that’s the third time Stefani had zero contestants in the finale during her six seasons as a host.

Created by John de Mol, the man behind the original versions of “Big Brother” and “Fear Factor,” “The Voice” premiered in 2011, featuring Shelton with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine as the coaches. Other past celebrity coaches on the program include Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Ariana Grande. The series is produced by ITV America, MGM Television, and Warner Horizon Television, and its executive producers include Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Marc Jansen, Jay Bienstock, and Lee Metzge. Carson Daly has hosted the series since its 2011 season.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.