HBO’s ‘White House Plumbers’ Teaser Revisits the Watergate Scandal

The HBO series starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux premieres March 2023.

The first teaser for “White House Plumbers,” a new HBO limited series about the Watergate Scandal, was released this Friday. In addition, HBO announced that the series will premiere March 2023.

Taking inspiration from the 2007 book “Integrity” by Richard Nixon administration lawyer Egil Krogh — who is played in the series by “Mad Men” actor Rich Sommer — and Matthew Krogh, “The White House Plumbers” recounts the Watergate break-in of the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in 1972, from the perspective of E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), members of the “White House Plumbers” group tasked with stopping leaks of classified information who plotted the break-in that failed and eventually led to the collapse of Nixon’s administration. The series follows Hunt and Liddy as they desperately try to minimize the fallout of the breakout, and examines how the events impacted their personal lives.

In July 2021, IndieWire published a first-look at the anticipated series, accompanied by an interview with director and executive producer David Mandel.

Joining Harrelson and Theroux is a large and starry cast portraying other key figures from the Watergate scandal and their families, including Domhnall Gleeson as John Dean, Toby Huss as James McCord, Ike Barinholtz as Jeb Magruder, Kathleen Turner as Dita Beard, Kim Coates as Frank Sturgis, Yul Vazquez as Bernard Barker, Alexis Valdés as Felipe De Diego, Nelson Ascencio as Virgilio Gonzalez, Tony Plana as Eugenio Martinez, David Krumholtz as William O. Bittman, F. Murray Abraham as Judge Sirica, and John Carroll Lynch as John Mitchell. In addition, Lena Headey, Kiernan Shipka, Zoe Levin, Liam James, and Tre Ryder play Hunt’s family members, while Judy Greer plays Liddy’s wife Fran.

“White House Plumbers” comes from Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck — the two are best known for their work in comedy, having collaborated on shows like “Veep,” “King of the Hill,” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” Theroux and Harrelson executive produce with Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Len Amato, Ruben Fleischer, and Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, and Nne Ebong for HBO. David Mandel, the showrunner of “Veep” and an EP on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” directs and executive produces.

The series will premiere almost exactly a year after “Gaslit,” another limited series about the Watergate Scandal, based on the first season of the Slate podcast “Slow Burn.” The series, which featured J.C. Mackenzie and Shea Whigham as Hunt and Liddy, premiered in April and received generally positive reviews from critics, with IndieWire’s Ben Travers calling it “a handsome limited series about a particularly ugly American sensibility.”

“White House Plumbers” will run for five episodes. Watch the full teaser below.

