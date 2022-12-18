Tom Cruise Thanks Fans for Support While Jumping Out of a Plane on ‘Mission Impossible’ Set — Watch

Even the most mundane announcements from Tom Cruise are accompanied by a death-defying stunt.

Few Hollywood figures have had a better 2022 than Tom Cruise.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was as big of a success as you can possibly get, earning rave reviews while dominating the box office for months and proving there is still an audience for Cruise’s brand of high quality blockbuster filmmaking. The film had the kind of staying power that most blockbusters can only dream of. Paramount even re-released the film in theaters for a two-week run earlier this month. The film begins streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22.

Naturally, Cruise wanted to thank his fans for the success of the film but the daredevil actor doesn’t do anything the conventional way. Football fans were reminded of that during a commercial that aired during CBS’ Sunday NFL coverage. In a video taped from the set of the upcoming “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” films, Cruise thanked his fans for his remarkable year.

“Hey everyone,” Cruise said from the plane. “Here we are over stunning South Africa, where we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two. And I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’”

He was promptly interrupted by “Dead Reckoning” director (and “Top Gun: Maverick” screenwriter) Christopher McQuarrie, who playfully told him to keep his remarks brief so they could get the shot of Cruise jumping out of a plane. Cruise happily obliged and jumped into the sky — but he wasn’t done talking.

“Where was I?” he asked while free falling. “Oh yeah. Thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime.”

As he got closer to the ground, Cruise understandably needed to cut the announcement short, but not before he wished his fans a happy holiday season.

“I’m running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work. We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday, we’ll see you at the movies.”

Watch the video below.

