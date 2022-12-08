Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award

The 2023 PGA Awards will honor the "Top Gun: Maverick" producer and star, who just helped shepherd Paramount Pictures' biggest global success of all time.

Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton.

The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige.

“Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’ Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor. Tom approaches producing with the same meticulous attention to detail he brings to all of his professional endeavors,” said Producers Guild Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain via an official statement. “His commitment to telling bold, cinematic, and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience and has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history. We are thrilled to honor him with the David O. Selznick Award for his excellence in producing.”

In addition to being one of the most popular actors of all time, whose films have earned over $11 billion in worldwide box office, Cruise has been a hands-on film producer that has collaboratively developed new ways to capture what he has dreamed up for the big screen, and who always puts the audience’s experience first. His latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick” marks his highest-grossing movie ever and is the biggest global success in the 110-year studio history of Paramount Pictures.

Cruise’s first producing credit, 1996’s “Mission: Impossible,” ignited a 26-year globally celebrated franchise after he conceived the idea to make a film adaptation of the classic television series. The franchise has cemented his action-star power and innovative producing vision. Cruise has gone on to produce and star in all eight “Mission: Impossible” films including the upcoming releases “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1” and “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2.”

Other films he has produced, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai,” “Elizabethtown,” and the “Jack Reacher” films prove Cruise to be a consummate, versatile filmmaker involved in all aspects of production.

He will join fellow 2023 PGA Awards honorees Mindy Kaling, recipient of the Norman Lear Award, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, recipients of the Milestone Award, when the the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards, an important bellwether for the Best Picture Oscar, happen in February 2023.

