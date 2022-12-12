Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Told Her ‘Stop Being Such a P*ssy’ Over Heavy ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Costume

Blunt said Cruise offered her tough love on the set of "Edge of Tomorrow" when she started to cry over her 85-pound costume.

Tom Cruise had sage advice for his “Edge of Tomorrow” co-star Emily Blunt.

While filming the 2014 sci-fi action film, Cruise told Blunt to “stop being such a pussy” when it came to donning an 85-pound costume, causing a panicked Blunt to laugh and calm down.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” Blunt recalled during the “SmartLess” podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

Blunt continued, “When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn’t know what to do.”

The “Devil Wears Prada” alum added that Cruise “stared at her” when she began crying out of frustration.

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” Blunt shared. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?'”

Blunt was caught off guard by Cruise’s comment and started laughing, easing her way into production. However, the massive suit ended up permanently injuring her ribs and collarbone.

The “Edge of Tomorrow” was a massive box office hit, spurring the announcement of a sequel in 2016. Yet Blunt shot down hope for a follow-up during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in 2021.

“We wanted to. Honestly, I think the movie’s too expensive. Yeah, I don’t know how we’re going to do it,” Blunt said in an update (via CinemaBlend). “I think that it’s hard to align everyone’s schedules. I would love it. [Director] Doug Liman would love it. Tom would love it. We’d all love to do it, but I think until we figure out what’s going on with the industry – honestly, I think we need to figure out what is the next road map for the kinds of films that people want to make.”

