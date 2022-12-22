How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Online

The 2022 blockbuster is finally streaming seven months after its release.

The biggest movie of the year finally hit streaming. “Top Gun: Maverick” is available just in time for some holiday viewing.

“Maverick” can now be streamed on Paramount+, which offers a $4.99 per month subscription with ads and a $9.99 ad-free tier. In addition, the movie can be watched on Epix, which costs $5.99 per month. For those who don’t subscribe to either, rentals and purchases for the film are available on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and RedBox, at prices ranging from $2.99 to $19.99.

A sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action film “Top Gun,” “Maverick” is directed by Joseph Kosinski, also known for his 2010 film “Tron: Legacy.” Tom Cruise reprises his role as the titular hero Maverick, an often reckless Navy Captain whose insubordination gets him reassigned to training the next generation of Top Gun graduates to take on a new mission. Also starring alongside Cruise is Miles Teller as the son of Maverick’s best friend Goose (played by Anthony Edwards in the original film); Jennifer Connelly as Cruise’s love interest; Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, and Ed Harris as Maverick’s superiors; and Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, and Danny Ramirez as the other candidates for the mission.

Production on a sequel to “Top Gun” began in 2010 before stalling after Scott died in 2012. In 2017, Kosinski was hired to direct, and the film was shot from May 2018 to April 2019. After initially scheduled for July 2019, the film was delayed to June 2020 due to complications with the action scenes, only to be delayed an incredible four times after the COVID-19 pandemic hit its peak. Ultimately, its landing date paid off, and when the film premiered in theaters this May, it became a worldwide success. At $1.488 billion worldwide, the film is the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and the second film after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to hit $1 billion since the pandemic began.

On IndieWire’s list of the 25 best films of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick” was listed at No. 7, with Kate Erbland writing, “High-flying aerial stunts literally soar, emotion runs high, and Lady Gaga is there to sing along to all of it. Now this? This is a movie. This is a blockbuster. We’ve missed them.”

