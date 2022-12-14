Tyler Perry to Write and Direct Netflix Film About All-Black Female World War II Battalion

"Six Triple Eight" tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Tyler Perry is heading to war — World War II, that is. The prolific writer-director has boarded his next feature film with “Six Triple Eight,” a new period drama coming to Netflix, it was announced Wednesday.

Based on an article written by journalist Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine, “Six Triple Eight” tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female battalion active during World War II. The group, which consisted of 855 women, was tasked with sorting through a three-year backlog of 17 million pieces of undelivered mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their loved ones at home, while struggling with discrimination and violence in war-torn Europe. The women of the Battalion received the Congressional Gold Medal this year after President Joe Biden signed the bill to honor them.

Perry will write and direct “Six Triple Eight” and produce along with Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Additional producers include Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, and Carlota Espinosa. Peter Guber executive produces for Mandalay Pictures.

“Six Triple Eight” marks Perry’s fourth directorial effort for Netflix, which also includes 2020’s “A Fall From Grace,” notable as Cicely Tyson’s last movie before her death, and this year’s Madea film “A Madea Homecoming” and the drama “A Jazzman’s Blues.” Perry also starred in the ensemble of Adam McKay’s Best Picture nominee “Don’t Look Up,” which became one of the most-watched films on the streamer when it was released last winter.

In addition to his current relationship with Netflix, Perry also has several ongoing series at BET and its spinoff streamer Bet+, including “House of Payne,” “The Oval,” “Sistas,” “Ruthless,” “Bruh,” “Assisted Living,” “All the Queen’s Men,” and “Zatima.” He also created a kids’ sitcom, “Young Dylan,” currently airing on Nickelodeon. This month, Perry inked a new deal with Amazon Studios, where he will develop four new feature films for the Prime Video streamer.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement when the deal was announced. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

