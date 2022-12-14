Netflix Cancels ‘Warrior Nun’ After 2 Seasons

#SaveWarriorNun began trending on Twitter after creator Simon Barry announced it would not be renewed for a third season.

“Warrior Nun,” a scrappy action-fantasy series that last month debuted its second season, has been canceled by Netflix, an individual with knowledge of the decision told IndieWire.

The series starring Portuguese actress Alba Baptista had in its short run developed a passionate fanbase online, and the show’s second season even spent three weeks on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 list for English-language TV, topping out at No. 5. “Warrior Nun” creator and showrunner Simon Barry tweeted Tuesday that the show would not return on Netflix, sparking the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun to trend on Twitter.

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYm — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 13, 2022

Hey, the “S.O.S.” (Save Our Show) hashtag movement has worked before — who says it can’t again this time?

“Warrior Nun” tells the story of Ava Silva, an orphan and quadriplegic who discovers that she has supernatural powers and must join an ancient order of warrior nuns. The show is based on a manga series titled “Warrior Nun Areala,” and it first debuted in the summer of 2020 before dropping its second season this November.

In its first week, “Warrior Nun” Season 2 was streamed for 26.2 million hours. The following week, it inched up to 27.74 million hours viewed, bringing the show’s first season along with it into the Top 10. (“Warrior Nun” Season 2 drew 11.97 million hours in Week 3.) Such catch-up viewing can happen when a new season debuts on Netflix.

Those are all pretty good weekly performances for a Netflix original, but the service — and the streaming industry at large — has become very cost-conscious as of late. The End, in this case.

Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Sylvia De Fanti, and Tristán Ulloa co-star on the show alongside Baptista, who made her English-language debut with “Warrior Nun.” Barry executive produced the series with Stephen Hegyes and David Hayter.

Deadline first reported the news of the show’s cancellation.

