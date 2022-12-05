Theo James Debunks ‘White Lotus’ Penis Theory: I Used a ‘Ginormous’ Prosthetic

"The scene is not about the pee-pee. It's about power play in sex."

[Editor’s Note: The following story features spoilers for Season 2 of “The White Lotus.”]

Theo James is setting the record straight.

James, whose nude scene in “The White Lotus” Season 2 sent fans into a stir, confirmed during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that he did in fact use a penis prosthetic….a “donkey”-sized prosthetic, to be exact.

“You go into these scenes and you have a conversation with the director and the producers,” James said. “I said, ‘Honestly, I just want it not to be distracting, he needs to be regular Joe. The scene is not about the pee-pee, it’s about power play in sex.'”

James called the fake penis the size of a “hammer,” weighing in at nine inches long and four inches wide.

“It’s like she stole it off a donkey,” James said of how the makeup artist sourced the prosthetic. “The thing is ginormous.”

James previously revealed that the initial version of one sex scene in Episode 5 was “toned” down in editing featuring more of his nudity, forgoing a full-frontal nude scene.

Related Who Will Die in 'The White Lotus' Season 2?

Theo James Rejects 'Divergent' Blockbuster Typecasting: Roles Like That Are 'Pretty F*cking Boring' Related Fall Festival Favorites Like 'Banshees' and 'The Fabelmans' Lead Best Original Screenplay Race

24 Famously Queer and Homoerotic Horror Movies, from 'Psycho' to 'Hellraiser'

“The initial version we shot was way too much,” James said. “So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down]…There’s a purpose to it. It’s interesting, [because] at first…we don’t know whether it’s deliberate or [if] it’s accidental. But it reveals itself.”

“The White Lotus” creator White previously revealed to Vulture that the main conflict of Season 2 is the gender roles between lovers and friends, particularly Meghann Fahy and Plaza’s respective frenemy characters, who are jealous of one another’s husbands and bank accounts. White described the season as a “bedroom farce with teeth.”

“Maybe the classic sexual politics, the naughty subversive stuff we’re getting into, will take the edge off a little bit from that,” White said of the “colonialism” theme of the first season.

As for what’s in store for “The White Lotus” as it heads into its final episode of Season 2 on Sunday, IndieWire is keeping track of who will die this time around as signaled in the opening episode. Episode 6 established Theo James’ Cameron as a potential victim, as Will Sharpe’s Ethan gets increasingly jealous of his affections for Plaza’s character.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.