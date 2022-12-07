Whoopi Goldberg Defends ‘Blazing Saddles’ Against Claims of Racism

"It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it," Goldberg said of the 1974 Mel Brooks film.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t have time for critics who think “Blazing Saddles” is racist.

“The View” co-host defended Mel Brooks’ 1974 satirical Western film against modern social media claims that the film is problematic. “Blazing Saddles” stars Cleavon Little as a railroad worker who is hired to as the first Black sheriff of a frontier town about to be demolished to make way for a new railroad. Gene Wilder plays his gunslinging pal, with director Brooks also starring.

“It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it, because, listen, it’s not just racism, it’s all the -isms, he hits all the -isms,” Goldberg said of Brooks’ film (via Entertainment Weekly). “‘Blazing Saddles,’ because it’s a great comedy, would still go over today.”

The “Ghost” Oscar winner continued, “There are a lot of comedies that are not good, OK? We’re just going to say that. That’s not one of them. ‘Blazing Saddles’ is one of the greatest because it hits everybody. If you’ve never seen ‘Blazing Saddles,’ you should do yourself a favor, get some popcorn, get a glass of wine, and put it on, because it’s magnificent.”

She concluded, “Leave my ‘Blazing Saddles’ alone. Don’t make me come for you!”

The “View” panel discussion came on the heels of Mindy Kaling reflecting that “The Office” would be deemed “inappropriate” by today’s standards.

“The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now,” former staff writer and star Kaling said on “Good Morning America,” adding, “Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now…Most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now.”

Comedians John Cleese, Rowan Atkinson, and Jerrod Carmichael have recently spoken out on cancel culture threatening comedy. Marlon Wayans also defended 2004 spoof film “White Chicks” earlier this year.

“I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled,” Wayans told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society is in this place where we can’t laugh anymore. I ain’t listening to this damn generation. I ain’t listening to these folks: These scared-ass people, these scared executives. Y’all do what you want to do? Great. I’m still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I’ll find a way to do it myself…If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor.”

