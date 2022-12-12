Is Jamie Contemplating a Third Murder on ‘Yellowstone’?

Hey, remember when Jamie killed two people?

Not a lot’s happened so far on Season 5 of “Yellowstone.” The last five episodes have talked around some issues, but if you had to describe this season to someone it boils down to: John Dutton hates being governor; Beth has regrets; and the occasional cowboy thing.” But at the end of Sunday night’s episode, “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You,” we saw the wheels start to turn in the mind of John Dutton’s adopted eldest son Jamie (Wes Bentley) that makes me wonder: Is Jamie Dutton gonna murder someone again?

“Wait, Jamie murdered someone?” you ask. Don’t worry if you forgot, the series hasn’t exactly done anything to remind viewers of it. In Season 2 Jamie accidentally murdered New York Magazine journalist Sarah Nguyen (Michaela Conlin) and enlisted Rip (Cole Hauser) to make it look like Sarah just decided to go kayaking one day….in professional clothes apparently. Then, in Season 4, Jamie also executed his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton) in order to keep Beth from revealing to John Garrett’s orchestration of the Dutton raid.

At the end of Sunday’s episode, as Jamie canoodles with newfound galpal/possible corporate honey pot Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri) the pair watch a positive news report about John Dutton. Jamie tells Sarah that John is practically Teflon, leading to her responding that the pair needed to make sure John didn’t “show up for the fight” if Jamie decides to take the governorship away from him. Now, Sarah didn’t mention anything about murder, but it seemed like Jamie interpreted it as John needing to be removed. And considering Jamie is a man who often does stuff based purely on emotion, it wouldn’t be surprising if some post-coital pheromones led to him thinking he needed to just kill off the man who raised him.

In the world of “Yellowstone” the Duttons commit numerous crimes and investigation seems to be nil, whether because the Duttons own the law enforcement or no one else in Montana notices. When Sarah Nguyen’s body is found it yields a newspaper article and nothing else. None of Sarah’s family members seem to care about her demise. Hell, we never see her girlfriend again. The death just happens and is another notch for Beth to use against Jamie at a later time. And as far as Garrett’s death, Season 5 started with absolutely zero mention of it. No one ever found Garrett’s body. Not even Jamie’s ex, Christina (Katherine Cunningham), who is also MIA this season, mentions the man’s absence.

We all love to laugh at the articles that routinely pop up asking exactly how many people the Duttons have killed, but right now it just seems like sloppy storytelling. It’s hard to believe absolutely no one would question the high levels of death that surround this family, especially from a man who is now Governor of the state as well as his Attorney General.

If anything, were Jamie to try to kill John this could bring up the past deaths at his hands, if only because Beth holds the proof. I’m not holding my breath but it sure seems like about time for someone to say, “Hey, remember when Jamie killed two people?”

“Yellowstone” airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network.

