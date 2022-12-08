Zoe Saldaña: MCU Didn’t Think I Would ‘Be Discreet’ with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Scripts

"I really enjoy working with filmmakers that don't underestimate my intelligence and know that I am an adult," Saldaña said.

Zoe Saldaña is addressing her infamous deleted Instagram video while preparing for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

With “Guardians Vol. 3” rumored to be Saldaña’s final turn in the MCU, she shared a video of herself wearing the green Gamora makeup and flipping through a color-coded binder, believed to be the script penned by director James Gunn. “Had to take this down because of Marvel Security,” Saldaña captioned the February 2022 post with the pages entirely crossed out. “Now that I covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s just focus on the Mate!!!!!”

Saldaña spoke out on the Marvel lockdown for social media posts, saying, “That can be annoying sometimes” during an InStyle cover story. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star added that sometimes she would just have mere hours to work out her lines ahead of filming due to the secrecy of the scripts.

“That’s not cool, because you have to memorize, you have to prepare, you have to do research. And I tend to take myself a little too seriously sometimes,” Saldaña said. “I really enjoy working with filmmakers that don’t underestimate my intelligence and know that I am an adult.”

She assured, “I will be discreet. It is as important to me as it is for him or her that I don’t let these scripts out of my sight.”

Saldaña recently admitted that she felt “stuck doing these franchises” for over a decade, and even hinted at a more permanent exit from Marvel.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,” she told Variety. “I miss Gamora, but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

Saldaña added, “Every time that, you know, that 8-year-old or that dad and mom or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel. It makes me understand that younger audiences should stop being overlooked. They have feelings too and if something impacts them, just because we consider it stupid or immature or cheeky, doesn’t mean it’s not special.”

