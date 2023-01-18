2023 GLAAD Media Awards Full Film and TV Nominations: ‘Bros,’ ‘TÁR,’ ‘EEAAO,’ and More

For the first time ever, GLAAD was able to expand the Outstanding Film — Wide Release category to 10 nominees.

GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has today announced the nominations for its 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

With 2022 being a standout year for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues, this year’s nominees not only include historic projects like “Bros,” “Fire Island,” and “A League of Their Own,” but also films currently in the Oscars conversation like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “TÁR.” In fact, for the first time ever, the Outstanding Film — Wide Release category includes 10 nominees.

Other changes made include a splitting of the Outstanding Reality Program category, nominating both reality competition series and non-competition series independently. The Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category was also split to nominate animated and live action programs independently.

For the non-competitive Special Recognition Awards given to media projects that do not fit into one of the existing GLAAD Media Awards categories, GLAAD will honor five media projects and individuals that spotlighted diverse segments of the LGBTQ community in innovative ways: Alejandra Caraballo, Drag Story Hour, Jerrod Carmichael’s “Rothaniel” (HBO), “The Lesbian Bar Project,” #Letters4TransKids, and “En Sus Palabras” [serie] (TelevisaUnivision).

Anything nominated for a GLAAD Media Award this year was published, released, or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 30, 2023 and in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Nominees for a selection of categories were announced via a “GLAAD Drag Story Time” video featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 contestants Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby.

Find the full list of film and television nominees below.

Outstanding Film — Wide Release

“A Man Called Otto” (Sony Pictures)

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24)

“Bros” (Universal Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Lightyear” (Pixar)

“Nope” (Universal Pictures)

“Scream” (Paramount Pictures)

“Spoiler Alert” (Focus Features)

“Strange World” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“TÁR” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Film — Streaming or TV

“Anything’s Possible” (Prime Video)

“B-Boy Blues” (BET+)

“A Christmas to Treasure” (Lifetime)

“Crush” (Hulu)

“Do Revenge” (Netflix)

“The Fallout” (HBO Max)

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“The Holiday Sitter” (Hallmark)

“Three Months” (Paramount+)

“Wildhood” (Hulu)

Outstanding Film — Limited Release

“Anaïs in Love” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Benediction” (Roadside Attractions)

“Death and Bowling” (Wolfe Releasing)

“Firebird” (Roadside Attractions)

“Girl Picture” (Strand Releasing)

“The Inspection” (A24)

“My Policeman” (Prime Video)

“Neptune Frost” (Kino Lorber)

“The Swimmer” (Strand Releasing)

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (HBO)

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” (Netflix)

“The Book of Queer” (Discovery+)

“Framing Agnes” (Kino Lorber)

“Mama’s Boy” (HBO)

“Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back” (STARZ)

“Mormon No More” (Hulu)

“Queer for Fear” (Shudder)

“Sirens” (Oscilloscope)

“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story” (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Derry Girls” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

“Love, Victor” (Hulu)

“Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Sex Lives of College Girls” (HBO Max)

“Sort Of” (HBO Max)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

“9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox)

“Chucky” (Syfy)

“Good Trouble” (Freeform)

“Gossip Girl” (HBO Max)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)

“P-Valley” (STARZ)

“September Mornings” (Prime Video)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)

“The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Outstanding New TV Series

“A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)

“Heartbreak High” (Netflix)

“High School” (Amazon Freevee)

“Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)

“Our Flag Means Death” (HBO Max)

“Queer as Folk” (Peacock)

“The Rookie: Feds” (ABC)

“The Sandman” (Netflix)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO)

“Willow” (Disney+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“American Horror Story: NYC” (FX)

“The Ignorant Angels” (Hulu)

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

“Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

“Bargain Block” (HGTV)

“The Come Up” (Freeform)

“Family Karma” (Bravo)

“Generation Drag” (Discovery+)

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness” (Netflix)

“Mathis Family Matters” (E!)

“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” (Paramount+)

“Southern Hospitality” (Bravo)

“Trixie Motel” (Discovery+)

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program — Competition

“The Big Brunch” (HBO Max)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Legendary” (HBO Max)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Prime Video)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“Upcycle Nation” (Fuse)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Worst Cooks in America” (Food Network)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Adoptasaurus Rex,” “Dino Ranch” (Disney Junior)

“Family Picnic,” “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

“Firebuds” (Disney Junior)

“The Mint Gala,” “Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City” (Netflix)

“Pinecone & Pony” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming — Animated

“Amphibia” (Disney Channel)

“Battle Kitty” (Netflix)

“Big Nate” (Nickelodeon)

“Craig of the Creek” (Cartoon Network)

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Netflix)

“The Dragon Prince” (Netflix)

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix)

“The Owl House” (Disney Channel)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming — Live Action

“Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

“First Day” (Hulu)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney+)

“Monster High: The Movie” (Nickelodeon, Paramount+)

“Power Rangers: Dino Fury” (Netflix)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

“Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series” (Netflix)

“Trevor: The Musical” (Disney+)

“Zombies 3” (Disney+)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“David Archuleta,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (syndicated)

“Don’t Say Gay,” “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Here I Am,” “Tamron Hall” (ABC)

“Jackie Goldschneider & Danny Pellegrino,” “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

“JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Golden Birthday,” “The View” (ABC)

“LGBTQ Trailblazers,” “If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox” (E!)

“Spirit Day,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Transgender Rights II,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Virtel It Like It Is: Gay Velma Drives GOP Mad,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The War Over Gender,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

“Los Espookys” (HBO)

“La flor más bella” (Netflix)

“Ser o no ser” (RTVE)

“Smiley” (Netflix)

“Las de la última fila” (Netflix)

Special Recognition

Alejandra Caraballo

Drag Story Hour

“Rothaniel” (HBO)

“The Lesbian Bar Project”

#Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

“En Sus Palabras” [serie] (TelevisaUnivision)

