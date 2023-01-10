2023 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Elvis,’ and More

The Golden Globes officially make their return to broadcast TV on January 10 after scrapping its 2022 telecast while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made internal reforms. Awards trackers and pundits seem ready to forgive and forget now that the HFPA has diversified its membership, as there’s been much buzz over what this morning’s nominees, announced live on NBC’s “Today” show, will look like.
The upcoming Golden Globes also marks new supporting actor and actress categories in television categories. See below for the full list of nominees.
NBC will be televising the 2023 Golden Globes awards show as part of a one-year agreement. Hosting the ceremony on January 10 (a Tuesday!) will be Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and filmmaker Jerrod Carmichael.
The HFPA welcomed 103 new voters this year, marking the first time voters based outside of the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. The makeup of the voters currently represents 62 different countries, bringing the total Golden Globe Awards voting body to a breakdown of 52 percent women and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse. The focus on diversity and inclusion followed the revelation that the HFPA had no Black journalists among its 87 members in 2021.
“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said in a statement last week when Carmichael was announced as host. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, added in a statement. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”
Carmichael will be joined by a starry lineup of presenters who so far include Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Niecy-Nash Betts, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Tracy Morgan, Jennifer Coolidge, Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Glen Powell, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault. The likes of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Austin Butler, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Daniel Craig are expected to attend so far, even if the likes of “The Whale” nominee Brendan Fraser (who said he would not be attending the Globes this year after previously alleging the former HFPA president groped him in 2003) will not be.
Eddie Murphy, meanwhile, is set to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. The organization says that the honor, given out each year since 1952, “is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”
Ryan Murphy is set to receive the Carol Burnett award, making the prolific showrunner the fourth recipient of the prize, following Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres, and Norman Lear.
The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock, also marking the 80th anniversary of the awards show.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress, TV Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
Cate Blanchett, TAR
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture, Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
