Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis Among First Wave of 2023 Golden Globes Presenters

Upon its return to NBC, the HPFA has announced stars like Tarantino, Curtis, Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, and more as show presenters.

On the heels of nabbing comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host its comeback telecast, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the first wave of presenters for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Joining the recent Emmy winner on stage inside the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, January 10 will be filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and actors Ana de Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Tracy Morgan.

The eclectic group of entertainers is a mix of in-house NBCUniversal talent like “American Auto” star Gasteyer, “Grand Crew” star Byer, and “Poker Face” star Lyonne, and current nominees like “Blonde” star de Armas, who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama; “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Curtis, who is up for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture; and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” star Nash-Betts, who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

While Tarantino, Domingo, and Morgan just seem like talent along for the ride, Porter and Rodriguez were notably nominated at last year’s awards ceremony, with the latter “Pose” star becoming the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. Unfortunately, the achievement went un-televised as the Golden Globes were taken off-air for a year in wake of the 2021 backlash against the HFPA for its lack of diversity and questionable ethics.

The organization has since made many changes to remedy those concerns, boasting 103 new voters that tip the overall demographics to 52 percent women and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse, though many members from the old guard remain, and now receive a large paycheck under the newly for-profit company created and led by owner and CEO Todd Boehly.

The diverse group of presenters, in addition to this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Eddie Murphy, this year’s Carol Burnett Award recipient Ryan Murphy, musical performer Chloe Flower, and host Carmichael seem indicative of a more inclusive Golden Globes come January 10, when the recovering ceremony airs live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.