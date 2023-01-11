SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘Banshees,’ and More Score Major Nods

"The White Lotus" star Haley Lu Richardson and "Emily in Paris" breakout Ashley Park announced the nominees for the ceremony, which will take place February 26.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards officially unveiled the 2023 nominees. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the film field with five nominations each, including Ensemble Cast. “The Fabelmans” notched two, with Michelle Williams shut out of the Actress race, while “Babylon” and “Women Talking” each had to settle for a lone Ensemble Cast nomination.

The nominations were announced January 11 by “The White Lotus” Season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson and “Emily in Paris” breakout Ashley Park via SAG’s Instagram page. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin kicked off the virtual announcement.

The 29th annual SAG Awards will take place February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

This marks the third year that SAG Awards nominations were presented exclusively via Instagram Live. The SAG Awards annually celebrate outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA with 122,600 eligible voters.

The Screen Actors Guild also announced that beginning in 2024, the awards show will be streaming live on Netflix as part of a multi-year deal. This year’s ceremony will stream solely on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The SAG Awards previously aired on TNT and TBS, but the ceremony parted ways after 25 years with Turner networks last year.

Last year’s SAG Awards saw “CODA” win best cast in a motion picture, predicting the Apple Original film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Similarly, after winning the SAG Award for their respective categories, “King Richard” star Will Smith, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” actress Jessica Chastain, “CODA” actor Troy Kotsur, and “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose went on to take home Academy Awards.

Below, see the full list of this year’s nominations.

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie-Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series



“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”

