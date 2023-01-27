‘A Thousand and One’ Wins Sundance Grand Jury Prize: Full Winners List

See who won big at the first in-person Sundance since 2020.

As the first in-person Sundance Film Festival since 2020 draws to a close, it’s time to see which films are taking home the festival’s most coveted awards. While there are many ways to measure success at Sundance — and many filmmakers are certainly more interested in a big sale than a trophy — the awards are nevertheless an important way of measuring which films resonated with the Park City crowd.

Friday’s award ceremony is the culmination of what has already been a very eventful festival. Despite the multitude of changes that the independent film world and the streaming industry are currently undergoing, this year’s festival still featured its share of buzzy premieres and splashy acquisitions. One of the most talked about movies in Park City has been Chloe Domont’s erotic thriller “Fair Play,” which sold to Netflix for a reported price of $20 million. The festival also featured some notable surprise additions to the lineup, including the Brett Kavanaugh documentary “Justice” and the shocking North Korea documentary “Beyond Utopia,” both of which were kept under wraps due to the sensitive nature of the reporting required to make them.

Keep reading for a complete list of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Award winners.

GRAND JURY PRIZES

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic – “A Thousand and One” (dir. A.V. Rockwell)

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary – “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” (dir. Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson)

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic – “Scrapper” (dir. Charlotte Regan)

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary – “The Eternal Memory” (dir. Maite Alberdi)

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Audience Award: U.S. Documentary – “Beyond Utopia” (dir. Madeleine Gavin)

Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic – “The Persian Version” (dir. Maryam Keshavarz)

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic – “Shayda” (dir. Noora Niasari)

Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary – “20 Days in Mariupol” (dir. Mstyslav Chernov)

Audience Award: NEXT – “Kokomo City” (dir. D. Smith)

FESTIVAL FAVORITE AWARD

“Radical” (dir. Christopher Zalla)

JURY AWARDS FOR DIRECTING, SCREENWRITING & EDITING

Directing Award: U.S. Documentary – Luke Lorentzen, “A Still Small Voice”

Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic – Sing J. Lee, “The Accidental Getaway Driver”

Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary – Anna Hints, “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”

Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic – Marija Kavtaradze, “Slow”

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic – Maryam Keshavarz, “The Persian Version”

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary – Daniela I. Quiroz, “Going Varsity in Mariachi”

SHORT FILM AWARDS

Short Film Grand Jury Prize – “When You Left Me on That Boulevard” (dir. Kayla Abuda Galang)

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction – “Rest Stop” (dir. Crystal Kayiza)

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction – “The Kidnapping of the Bride” (dir. Sophia Mocorrea)

Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction – “Will You Look at Me” (dir. Shuli Huang)

Short Film Jury Award: Animation – “The Flying Sailor” (dir. Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis)

SPECIAL JURY AWARDS

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Creative Vision – “Fantastic Machine” (dir. Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck)

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Verite Filmmaking – “Against the Tide” (dir. Sarvnik Kaur)

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision – “Animalia” (dir. Sofia Alaoui)

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Cinematography – Lílis Soares, “Mami Wata”

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Performance – Rosa Marchant, “When It Melts”

Short Film Special Jury Award, International: Directing – “AliEN0089” (dir. Valeria Hofmann)

Short Film Special Jury Award, U.S: Directing – “The Vacation” (dir. Jarreau Carrillo)

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Clarity of Vision – “The Stroll” (dir. Kristen Lovell & Zackary Drucker)

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Freedom of Expression – “Bad Press” (dir. Rebecca Landsberry-Baker & Joe Peeler)

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble – Cast of “Theater Camp”

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Creative Vision – Creative Team of “Magazine Dreams”

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Acting – Lio Mehiel, “Mutt”

NEXT Innovator Award presented by Adobe

“Kokomo City” (dir. D. Smith)

