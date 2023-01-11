‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 3 by ABC, of Course

It's great timing for Quinta Brunson's beloved sitcom, which triumphed at last night's Golden Globes.

Everything’s coming up “Abbott.” Just one day after the ABC series cleaned up at the Golden Globes, “Abbott Elementary” has been renewed for a third season, the channel announced Wednesday out of its Television Critics Association winter press conference.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the sitcom has proven to be the rare word-of-mouth hit on broadcast television since it first debuted in December 2021. In its second season, “Abbott Elementary” is ABC’s No. 1 series. It is also critical beloved.

At the 2022 Emmys, Brunson won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Sheryl Lee Ralph won for Best Supporting Actress; “Abbott” had seven nominations that night. And on Tuesday night, the show won three Golden Globes, more than any other series, with Brunson taking home Best Comedy Series Actress, Tyler James Williams winning Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a TV Series, and the show on a whole winning Best Comedy Series.

IndieWire was embedded inn the Golden Globes press room on Tuesday night. There, Brunson spoke about having the entire cast on-hand to accept the big one. “We all got to go up on that stage, that’s priceless,” she said. “This whole production is important. The work that I do on the show is nothing without the work that people on this stage do.”

Speaking about why the show has caught on, Brunson said it works as a multi-generational touchstone: adults like it, and kids can watch and relate to the students seen on the show.

Williams, when asked about the show’s success as a broadcast sitcom, told press at the Golden Globes that he likes network TV “and that high episode count because it’s harder to do. I think the industry is in a good place when we do a higher episode count. [it] gives the audience something to be locked into, certain stories told in better and different medium. I don’t want ‘Abbott’ to be the asterisk, the outlier.”

Brunson stars in “Abbott Elementary” as Janine Teagues, a young teacher working at the titular poorly-funded Philadelphia public school. Williams plays Gregory, Janine’s colleague with a crush on her; Ralph plays experienced kindergarten teacher and Janine’s mentor Barbara. The cast also includes Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti as other teachers, breakout Janelle James as the irresponsible principal Ava, and William Stanford Davis as the eccentric custodian Mr. Johnson. Brunson executive produces alongside Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

New episodes of “Abbott Elementary” air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Tonight’s episode, “Fight,” sees Janine struggle to handle a fight between two of her students, while Melissa and Ava team up to compete with Mr. Johnson in fantasy football.

Additional reporting from Brian Welk.

