‘Acapulco’ Renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+

The show's Season 2 finale aired in December.

Apple is booking another stay at the Las Colinas Resort. “Acapulco,” the Spanish- and English-language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, is renewed for a 10-episode third season.

The news comes a month after the show’s Season 2 finale, which premiered on the streamer December 16. The show premiered in October 2021, with both seasons consisting of 10 episodes. Season 3 will again consist of 10 episodes, and is scheduled to begin production later this spring.

“We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for ‘Acapulco,’ along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew,” Derbez said in a statement. “We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it’s about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort.”

Created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman, “Acapulco” is loosely inspired by Derbez’s 2017 film “How to Be a Latin Lover,” with the actor playing the same character in both projects. “Acapulco” focuses on Maximo, a successful businessman looking back on his youth in 1985, when he (played by Enrique Arrizon) was a cabana boy at Las Colinas resort in Acapulco and, under the mentorship of the resort’s head of operations Don Pablo (Damián Alcázar), sets his sights on one day running the entire operation. Other cast members include Fernando Carsa, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Carlos Corona, and Regina Orozco.

Season 3 will be showrun by Sam Laybourne, whose previous credits include “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Black-ish.” Derbez executive produces the series with Winsberg, Jay Karas, Benn Odell, Jason Wang, Eric Tannenbaum, and Kim Tannenbaum, while Sonia Almanza Gambaro co-executive produces. The series is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions, and The Tannenbaum Company.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming response from audiences all over the world who have fallen in love with ‘Acapulco,’” Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. “Eugenio, Austin, Ben, Eric, Kim and the talented cast and crew behind ‘Acapulco’ have created a feel-good show that has a lot of heart, emotion, and laughs, and we can’t wait to bring even more of that into season three.”

Winsberg is repped by CAA and Bloom, Hergott. Derbez is repped by CAA and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson. Shuman is repped by CAA, Fourth Wall Management, and McKuin Frankel. Wang is repped by CAA.

