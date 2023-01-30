Thousands of Adam Drivers Overtake Mockumentary Super Bowl Squarespace Ad

"It was kind of hard to go within myself to find all these people," Driver said. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my whole life."

Adam Driver has broken the internet once again.

After transforming into a centaur for a Burberry cologne campaign, Driver is now proving his chameleon-like acting ability in a new Squarespace ad ahead of the Super Bowl. Hundreds of Drivers descend upon a production set, with the “White Noise” actor explaining why he only works with top-tier talent such as himself.

“Honestly, I thought it was going to be really great because I don’t like any other actors,” a moody alter-ego of Driver says. “So the idea that I can just act with myself for the first time, I can control the pace of the set.”

He adds, “It was kind of hard to go within myself to find all these people. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my whole life.”

Another version of Driver screams “websites make websites!” while practicing for the commercial, and another explains why Driver has a secret passion for “painting and nut farming” when off-set.

A deadpan Driver goes meta-Method as he mocks elitist actor rituals ahead of production.

“I couldn’t be happier to do this commercial with Squarespace and for the Super Bowl,” Driver told Rolling Stone. “The cast ALONE was reason to do this.”

Driver will next star in “A Quiet Place” screenwriters Beck/Woods’ upcoming thriller “65,” Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” biopic, and Francis Ford Coppola’s star-studded “Megalopolis.” Driver recently made headlines for defending Coppola’s high-budget set amid rumors of a “crew exodus” due to a difficult production.

Of course, the “Girls” alum isn’t the only Oscar-nominated internet boyfriend to lead a 2023 Super Bowl spot. Timothée Chalamet gave his bones and all to an Apple Originals ad, turning on the sad boy charm and bemoaning why he hasn’t starred in a critically acclaimed Apple film yet.

“I could do TV,” Chalamet says while overlooking a billboard for “Ted Lasso” Season 3, adding, “‘Severance’ is weird. I could do weird,” he adds. “‘Black Bird.’ I guess I could do prison.”

And it’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” that ultimately piques Chalamet’s interest most: “Scorsese, DiCaprio, De Niro,” he chants. “Hey Apple, call me?”

Check out Driver’s Squarespace Super Bowl ad below.

