‘Aftersun’ Star Frankie Corio Wants to Play Someone with a ‘Big, Dramatic Death’ in ‘Stranger Things’

"I'll get killed by Vecna, my bones will break," Corio told IndieWire on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards.

In Charlotte Wells’ debut feature “Aftersun,” child actor Frankie Corio gives one of the best performances of the year as Sophie, a smart 11 year-old vacationing in Turkey with her loving father Calum (Paul Mescal) in the late 1990s. On the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the young star spoke about her fandom for another period piece in Netflix’s smash-hit science fiction series “Stranger Things.”

Corio spoke about “Stranger Things” to IndieWire Social Media Editor Veronica Flores on Sunday, and revealed the person she was most excited to meet during the ceremony was “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink, who was nominated alongside Corio in the Best Young Actor category for her performance in the A24 film “The Whale” (the prize ultimately went to Gabriel LaBelle for his role in “The Fabelmans”). Saying she was a big fan of “Stranger Things,” Corio also said she would love to play a role in the Netflix series — specifically someone with a “big, dramatic death.”

“I’ll get killed by Vecna, my bones will break,” Corio said on the red carpet, referring to the villain of the show’s recent fourth season. “Basically, I’ll just recreate everything that’s already happened on the show, just with one character.”

Wells and Corio also spoke about how they’ve grown closer since the release of “Aftersun,” with Wells saying that although the two got along, Corio’s main focus was on developing her chemistry with Mescal with she was focused on the overall project. However, since then, doing press for the film has helped the two grow far closer.

“After filming for the movie stopped I started hating her. Joking!” Corio said. “No, we got a lot closer, and she’s my best mate.”

“Aftersun” topped IndieWire’s list of the 25 best movies of the year, with Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich writing that the movie is “A stunning debut that develops with the gradual poignancy of a Polaroid,” and a “honest movie about the way that we remember the people we’ve lost — fragmented, elusive, nowhere and everywhere all at once — it’s also a heart-stopping act of remembering unto itself. The film is currently available to rent and purchase on VOD and digital platforms.

