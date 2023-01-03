Allison Williams Predicted ‘Get Out’ Would Be Oscar-Nominated Before Filming: I Was a ‘Pompous Weirdo’

"Who says that?" Williams wondered of her confidence going into Jordan Peele's directorial debut.

Allison Williams was confident that Jordan Peele’s directorial debut “Get Out” would be a shoo-in for the Academy Awards.

Williams, who starred opposite Daniel Kaluuya in the racially charged thriller, revealed that she did not shy away from creating Oscar buzz for the feature even before it went into production.

“Before I left to film it, I told my publicist that I thought it would be nominated for Oscars,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly. “She was like, this girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo goes to film a movie and is like, this film I have picked will be nominated for Oscars? Then, much to her shock, I happened to be right.”

The 2017 film went on to be nominated for Best Picture, Best Directing, and Daniel Kaluuya for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. Writer-director Peele won Best Original Screenplay.

The “Girls” alum recalled the pure “joy” of being on set in Alabama.

“We shot ‘Get Out’ really quickly. My memories are less about the shooting moments than it is about the afternoons and weekends we spent,” Williams said. “Everyone would kind of descend on this house that I rented and we would all hang out and talk. I have such happy memories of that experience. It was so full-on, and exhausting, and overwhelming, and rewarding. It was just great. I don’t have a bad word to say about it.”

Williams recently reflected on trusting her instincts as an actress, especially when it comes to being a “nepo baby,” aka the child of famous parents (Williams is the daughter of news anchor Brian Williams.)

“It doesn’t feel like a loss to admit it,” Williams told Wired of owning the label. “If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge.”

Williams, who also stars in and executive produces upcoming James Wan horror film “M3GAN,” added that she thrives in exploring various genres. “All of these things are just super fun for me to play around with — going to the bumpers of what I can do with this body and face and voice and self of mine, with what I can put my psyche into,” she said.

The actress is set to star in upcoming series “Fellow Travelers” opposite Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer. The series follows the lives and volatile romance of the two leading men, through purges, wars, protests, and plagues. Williams likened filming “Fellow Travelers” to seeing “how the sausage gets made in our business, being able to have a meaningful contribution before filming starts and even after filming is over.”

