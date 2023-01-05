Allison Williams Owns ‘Nepo Baby’ Title: ‘It Just Means It’s Not as Fun to Root for Me’

"I can very easily get on people’s nerves," the "M3GAN" star admitted.

Allison Williams is trading talking about demented AI dolls for nepo babies.

The “M3GAN” star and executive producer addressed her background (or as Williams’ “Girls” character Marnie would say, her white Christian American roots) as TV anchor Brian Williams’ daughter. Williams worked as an assistant to Tina Fey as well as an on-set production assistant for “A Prairie Home Companion” before breaking into her own as an actress.

“It doesn’t take anything away from the work that I’ve done,” Williams told Vulture of her family name and connections. “It just means that it’s not as fun to root for me.”

The “Get Out” alum added, “All that people are looking for is an acknowledgment that it’s not a level playing field. It’s just unfair. Period, end of the story, and no one’s really working that hard to make it fair. To not acknowledge that me getting started as an actress versus someone with zero connections isn’t the same — it’s ludicrous.”

While Williams carved out a niche playing insufferable characters in “Girls,” “Get Out,” and, to some, the “Peter Pan” live musical, the actress admitted that “you have to be really careful” when selecting roles as a nepo baby.

“I can very easily get on people’s nerves,” she said. “A lesson I learned from going from ‘Girls’ and ‘Peter Pan’ to ‘Get Out’ was, like, oh, we deployed this thing against the audience — and it worked. People come in wary of me, and that is really cool.”

Williams is currently leading James Wan and Jason Blum-produced horror film “M3GAN,” written by “Malignant” scribe Akela Cooper.

Williams previously told Wired that it “doesn’t feel like a loss to admit” that her career was in part founded by nepotism. “If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge,” she said.

Fellow famous offspring Jamie Lee Curtis, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lily-Rose Depp have weighed in on the nepo baby debate. “Glass Onion” star Kate Hudson recently said that she doesn’t really care about the controversy.

“I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter,” Hudson said. “We’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

