‘American Gigolo,’ ‘Let the Right One In’ Canceled at Showtime Ahead of Paramount+ Merger

Ahead of the Showtime and Paramount+ merger, Paramount Global is cleaning house. “American Gigolo” and “Let the Right One In,” two drama series that premiered last year, have been canceled at the channel, IndieWire has confirmed.

In addition, Showtime will no longer be proceeding with the series “Three Women,” starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, and Gabrielle Creevy. The series, which finished principal production, will be shopped to other outlets, and “American Gigolo” and “Let the Right One In” are also reportedly being shopped.

Paramount Global announced the integration of Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear television on January 30, revealing it will occur “later this year.” Rather than just offering Showtime on the Paramount+ app, Showtime OTT and Showtime linear will be rebranded to “Paramount+ with Showtime,” and the Showtime OTT and Anytime apps will be shut down, IndieWire is told. Showtime was previously made available on Paramount+ as a hub but remains available separately.

The move makes Showtime the latest of several companies to cancel already ordered and completed series as a write-off and business move, following the example set by other companies like Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks have done in the past months. The status of many of the channel’s programs — such as “Ziwe” and “I Love That For You” — is unclear, with only “Yellowjackets,” the channel’s most recent major breakout hit, seeming safe with a preemptive Season 3 renewal ahead of its March Season 2 premiere. Other new shows in post-production, like “Ripley” and “King Shaka,” as of now will go forward on the channel.

Based on the 1980 film, “American Gigolo” starred Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, a high-end male escort released from prison after 15 years who attempts to reenter the sex work industry and reunite with his loved ones. The show — which also starred Gabriel LaBelle, Gretchen Mol, Lizzie Brocheré, Leland Orser, and Rosie O’Donnell — faced multiple issues during production, with original showrunner David Hollander leaving the series after an on-set misconduct investigation. Nick Toscano showran and executive produced with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Russell Rothberg. Paramount Television Studios produced.

“Let the Right One In” is based on the 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its acclaimed 2008 Swedish film adaptation. The vampire series focuses on Mark (Demián Bichir), a father struggling to care for his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) after she is turned into a vampire. Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Ian Foreman, Nick Stahl, Jacob Buster, and Kevin Carroll also star in the series, which was originally ordered at A&E and A+E Studios in 2015 and then moved to TNT before landing at Showtime. Andrew Hinderaker and Seith Mann developed the series, which was produced by Tomorrow Studios.

“Three Women” is based on the 2019 nonfiction book by Lisa Taddeo, which focuses on the sexual lives of three different women in the modern United States. Blair Underwood and John Patrick Amedori also starred in the series adaptation, which was showrun by Laura Eason, who executive produced with Taddeo, Kathy Ciric, and Emmy Rossum.

