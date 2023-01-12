‘This Place Rules’ Comic Andrew Callaghan Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Tim Heidecker Responds

Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, who executive-produced Callaghan's HBO and A24 documentary, condemned his behavior and said they have no plans to work with him again.

Andrew Callaghan, the comedian behind A24 and HBO January 6 documentary “This Place Rules,” is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations after two women came forward this month accusing the internet comedian of pressuring them to have sex.

The “All Gas No Brakes” YouTube channel comic, known for his deadpan lampooning of society on the margins with man-on-the-street style interviews, from QAnoners to Burners and Flat Earthers, has yet to publicly address the allegations. Caroline Elise, the user @cornbreadcasserole on TikTok, alleged that Callaghan asked to spend the night at her place following a falling out with a fellow crewmember. Despite her rebuffs, he “eventually got my consent because he wore me down.” She added, “I said whatever because I was trying to get the whole thing over with…it doesn’t discount that I told him no. [He] still found a way to coerce me into doing things I didn’t want to do.”

Elise said that she came forward due to Callaghan’s resurgence in notoriety over the acclaimed documentary “This Place Rules,” which released December 30 and centered on the Capitol Riots.

“It’s even more hard to have to relive the trauma that I endured every single day by seeing this man as a social justice warrior, as someone who cares about human rights, get a platform,” she added. “You shouldn’t be supporting him.” (Via Rolling Stone.)

IndieWire has reached out to representatives for A24 and HBO for comment.

Separately, Dana, another TikToker who goes by @moldyfreckle, also shared an account alleging an uncomfortable sexual experience with Callaghan. She posted on January 8 that Callaghan had pressured her to sleep with him and afterward continued to pursue her despite repeated rejection. She alleges that he invited her to dinner under the guise of an apology, but then continued asking if they could have sex. At the end of the evening, she said she offered to drive him home though she “did not want to have sex with him again ever.”

Dana said that while in the car, Callaghan touched her inappropriately on her inner thigh and kissed her neck and also tried to put his hands down her pants. “I told him to stop. I told him to get off of me multiple times,” she says in the video. “He tried to put my hand down his pants and I was fighting against him during this, telling him to please stop.”

She said that she managed to get him to leave her car but also asked her to perform oral sex on him. Dana said that she had not spoken to him since but shared on TikTok alleged screen recordings of DMs she’d exchanged with him.

Callaghan created “All Gas No Brakes” while a journalism student at Loyola University New Orleans. He left “All Gas No Brakes” in 2021 over a contract dispute to start the YouTube channel “Channel 5.”

IndieWire has reached out to representatives for Jonah Hill’s production banner Strong Baby, which served as an executive producer on “This Place Rules.” (Hill was also featured in the doc.) Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim’s Abso Lutely also executive-produced the documentary, which is based on Callaghan’s “Channel 5” series.

Heidecker on his “Office Hours” podcast Thursday condemned Callaghan’s alleged behavior (via Variety).

“It’s been a very painful week for us, a very difficult experience to process,” Heidecker said. “We didn’t want to just rush out and say something that felt insincere or a ‘crisis person told us what to say’ kind of thing. We just wanted to wrap our heads around it and talk about it and try to understand it more. Of course, we’re aware of the allegations. We take them very seriously. It’s been very sad and disappointing, to say the least. I just want to clarify a couple things. We have no professional relationship with Andrew at this time and have no plans going forward to have any relationship with him.”

Via Abso Lutely, Heidecker and Wareheim were at work on a TV series with Callaghan in 2020 that fell through.

“Our role with him is we produced the film that a lot of you guys have seen,” Heidecker said on Thursday. “There’s been a little confusion about the Channel 5 name. That’s Andrew’s name, Channel 5. It has nothing to do with Eric and I. It’s been a bit of confusion for us as well. We did produce the movie, and I feel terrible that this film now has these allegations tied to it because some very good people worked very hard on it. But it’s just a movie, and I want to say we believe these women that came forward and, of course, totally condemn the type of behavior that Andrew’s being accused of. I believe it’s up to Andrew to address these allegations and do so openly and honestly. I really hope he does do that as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, fellow YouTube influencer and Callaghan’s self-described “fan and friend” Ethan Klein of H3 contacted the “All Gas and No Brakes” host and shared a video January 11 claiming Callaghan is currently in a psychiatric ward receiving treatment. “Obviously he was like, soaring on top of the world and now he is, like, canceled,” Klein said in the video. “He told me he was in a psych ward. He was not doing well, and he was having panic attacks and stuff.”

Klein added that Callaghan confirmed to him that all of the allegations were accurate. “He confirmed what they are saying is true,” Klein continued. “He confirmed he knew the girls and he had encounters with them. He was pretty open and basically that’s what I wanted to hear, like he confirmed that this stuff basically happened…That’s not defending him at all. If anything, it is corroborating what they said.”

Additional reporting by Samantha Bergeson.

