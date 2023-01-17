‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Is ‘Jodorowsky’s “Dune” Within Marvel,’ Film’s Writer Says

"It’s a limitless place of creation and diversity and alien life," screenwriter Jeff Loveness teased of the upcoming MCU Phase 5 installment.

Turns out the elusive Quantum Realm has a lot in common with Arrakis.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” scribe Jeff Loveness compared his script to Alejandro Jodorwosky’s never-filmed adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi series “Dune,” adding a complex layer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s ‘Jodorowsky’s Dune’ within Marvel,” Loveness told Empire. “It’s a fun place. It’s a limitless place of creation and diversity and alien life.”

“Jodorwosky’s Dune” is a 2013 documentary about director Jodorwosky attempting to adapt “Dune” in the mid-1970s. The film rights lapsed in 1982 after Jodorwosky ran out of funding; David Lynch eventually helmed the 1984 film “Dune” starring Kyle McLachlan.

Denis Villeneuve resurrected the source material with 2021’s “Dune,” followed by the upcoming sequel “Dune: Part Two” which is set to be released November 3. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” helmed by Peyton Reed, will land in theaters February 17.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased that “Quantumania” is rooted in the family saga of Michelle Pfeiffer finally reuniting with her family (Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly) after being trapped in the otherworldly dimension.

“It’s about how these five family members deal with this environment and the new reality of what their mother/grandmother has been through, and that she’s a very, very well-known, very powerful freedom fighter in the Quantum Realm,” Feige said. “Which none of them had any idea about until they get down there.”

The film also marks Jonathan Majors’ major debut as big baddie Kang the Conqueror after his character was revealed in Disney+ series “Loki.” Feige previously said that Majors’ Kang is “totally different from Thanos” and has multiple incarnations. “It’s not just how about there’s a bigger purple guy with a helmet. That’s not what Kang is,” Feige explained. “Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what’s most exciting and most differentiates him.”

As for Majors’ casting as Kang, Feige added, “It’s amazing, and I said to him there’s nobody’s shoulders I’d rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It’s really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It’s really pretty cool.”

