Anya Taylor-Joy Clarifies Twitter Account Was Hacked, ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2 Tweet Was Fake

The Emmy-nominated actress confirmed her Twitter was hacked and her tweet teasing a second season was fake.

Anya Taylor-Joy is shutting down “The Queen’s Gambit” Season 2 hype.

The Emmy-nominated actress confirmed that her Twitter page was hacked after a tweet simply reading “‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2” set the social media platform into a frenzy.

“My Twitter has been hacked. Apologies for all inconveniences. It’s not me!” Taylor-Joy shared on Instagram Stories.

The “Northman” and “The Witch” actress has not tweeted since November 2020 in the wake of “The Queen’s Gambit” making history on Netflix. The series became the streamer’s biggest scripted limited series to date at the time with a record-setting 62 million households binging the show in its first 28 days, per Taylor-Joy’s post.

The “Menu” star played an orphan chess prodigy who battles addiction, sexism, and self-doubt on her way to becoming the world champion. The series won 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series. “The Queen’s Gambit” was adapted from Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name; Scott Frank and Allan Scott co-created the limited series.

Taylor-Joy previously told Deadline that production “never thought about” a second season for the acclaimed series. “There was no discussion about it,” Taylor-Joy said in 2021. “That said, never say ‘never’ in Hollywood.”

She added at the time, “It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she’s sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down.”

Taylor-Joy will next be seen in “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa,” stepping into the role originated by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film. Taylor-Joy told IndieWire that the intense role was the “dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something,” especially after the infamously grueling Robert Eggers productions Taylor-Joy has been in.

“I’ve been on a different planet for the last seven months,” Taylor-Joy said about filming George Miller’s “Furiosa” in Australia. “Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, ‘Furiosa’ was definitely right up my street…I think I need to sit down and attempt to try and digest what’s happened over the last seven months. But I’m incredibly, incredibly proud of it, and so proud of all of the people I got to work with, and just the amount of love and effort and work that went into it, I’m excited to see it.”

