‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer: Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie Parent a Feisty Tween

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is the latest film from “Edge of Seventeen” helmer Kelly Fremon Craig, who writes and directs the 1970s-set YA adaptation. Abby Ryder Fortson stars as Margaret, whose 11-year-old life gets upended after her family moves from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs. And Margaret is no fan of the Garden State as she tries to plant roots of her own while navigating new friends, new crushes, and a new school all during puberty.

Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie play Margaret’s parents, and Kathy Bates is Margaret’s grandmother, who is still based in Manhattan. Elle Graham also stars, with James L. Brooks producing.

Author Blume was on set during production on the film based on her 1970 novel.

“Watching her watch her book come to life and to be a part of that was just so surreal,” star McAdams told People. “She’s the loveliest lady and I felt very honored to be part of this for that reason. That she waited so, so long to do this until, until she felt really good about giving it over. I just wanted to do right by her and give her the best Barb I could.”

Co-star Bates added that “Are You There God?” revolutionized the discussion around growing women’s bodies. “I think women throughout history have been taught to feel negatively about their bodies and about the processes that their bodies go through,” she said. “I think this film will help young women feel better about their bodies.”

Director Fremon Craig confirmed that Blume reached out to her after seeing her directorial debut “The Edge of Seventeen” and granted her the rights to “Are You There God?.” Fremon Craig previously told IndieWire that “The Edge of Seventeen” was directly inspired by coming-of-age films like “The Breakfast Club.”

“I think what [those films] did was they touched on something real and universal,” Craig said. “I think all of those movies, in their own way, pay respect to how complicated it is to be young and how messy it is, and also the absurdity of it.”

She continued, “This age is interesting to me. I think it’s that period where you’re shedding an old self and becoming new. I think on some level, we’re all doing that all the time. Anytime you come to a fork in the road or a new thing where you have to rediscover yourself, I think you’re coming of age.”

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” premieres in theaters April 28.

Check out the trailer below.

