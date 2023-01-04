‘Avatar 3’ Will Introduce ‘Evil Fire Na’vi,’ Says James Cameron

"I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides.”

Like that other “Avatar,” James Cameron’s blockbusters are making their way through the four elements. In a recent interview with French newspaper “20 Minutes,” the director and Pandora mastermind hinted at plot details for the next “Avatar” installment, revealing that the movie will expand past the air-flying and water-surfing clans of Na’vi seen in the first two films to introduce a new tribe based around the element of fire.

“The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides,” Cameron said (via Total Film). “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

The concept of “evil fire Na’vi” might seem familiar for fans of the (similarly named) Nickelodeon show “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which featured the warring Fire Nation as its chief antagonistic faction. All “Avatar 4” needs to do is introduce desert or rock Na’vi representing earth and the quartet will be complete.

Production on “Avatar 3” wrapped after being filmed back-to-back with “Way of Water,” and the movie is set for release December 20, 2024. That film adds Michelle Yeoh and David Thewlis to the franchise’s rapidly expanding cast. Cameron’s plans include extending the series to five films; judging by the current film’s successful run in theaters — passing $1 billion in its third weekend — it looks like those plans could come to fruition. Before the release of “Way of Water,” producer Jon Landau told Gizmodo that the fifth and final film will likely see the Na’vi leave Pandora to come to Earth.

As for the animated “Avatar: the Last Airbender,” that Nickelodeon series has three animated spinoffs in production at Paramount via the Avatar Studios banner. Netflix also has a live-action adaptation of the series set for release sometime this year, which original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left in 2020 before production due to creative differences with the streamer.

