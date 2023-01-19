BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Sets Record

"The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" were also among the top nominees.

Netflix’s World War I epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” has swept the 2023 BAFTA Award nominations.

The first German-language adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel landed 14 BAFTA nods, setting a record for the most nominations for a non-English-language feature and tying the record for the highest amount of nominations ever alongside Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominations via livestream from BAFTA headquarters in Piccadilly, London.

Following “All Quiet on the Western Front,” fellow top 2023 BAFTA nominees include “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 10 nominations each. “Elvis” had nine nominations, along with five for “TÁR.” Films “Aftersun,” “The Batman,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Whale,” “Living,” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” each earned four nominations.

Netflix as a studio earned 21 BAFTA nominations total, with three nods for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” and single nominations for “Blonde,” “The Good Nurse,” “The Wonder,” and “The Swimmers,” in addition to “All Quiet on the Western Front” topping the nominees.

A24 followed with 14 nominations — the 10 for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and four for “The Whale.” Searchlight was recognized with 10 BAFTA noms for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Empire of Light,” and “See How They Run” combined.

Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 BAFTA Awards ceremony with Alison Hammond as part of an expanded format of the show. For the first time in BAFTA history, the ceremony will be a live broadcast for the final four categories.

See below for the full list of BAFTA nominees.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Film Not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Make-Up and Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

