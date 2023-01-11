‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Comedy

Nominees included "Babylon," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Glass Onion," and "Triangle of Sadness."

“The Banshees of Inisherin” has won (one of) the top prizes at the Golden Globes.

The film won the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s award for best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, on Tuesday night, beating out its four fellow nominees. Earlier in the evening, Colin Farrell won the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical prize for “Banshees,” while Martin McDonagh took home the Best Screenplay prize.

The other nominees in the category included Ruben Östlund’s satire and Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” Rian Johnson’s murder mystery whodunnit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Damien Chazelle’s divisive Old Hollywood period piece “Babylon,” and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s maximalist action flick “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Banshees” received the most nominations of any film this year at the Globes, with a total of eight nods, followed closely by “Everything Everywhere” and “Babylon” at six and five, while “Glass Onion” and “Triangle of Sadness” managed two nods each.

The film has proven to be a juggernaut on the awards circuit this year, with stars Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan picking up multiple nods and wins so far, and McDonagh emerging as an early frontrunner for his screenplay, along with his directing.

All five comedy nominees have a shot at making it into the Oscars’ Best Picture category this year, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” being almost guaranteed locks. The top drama category at the Globes this year is also filled with nominees that are on the cusp of Oscar nominations, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Other films at this year’s Globes award ceremony with multiple nominations included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Menu,” and “Women Talking.”

Jerrod Carmichael, an Emmy winner for his standup comedy special “Rothaniel,” hosted the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. This year’s Globes saw the ceremony, usually the second most popular film award show after the Oscars, return from hiatus after NBC canceled its broadcast of the 79th awards last year after repeated controversies plagued the awards body.

In the year since, the HFPA has attempted to address its blacklisting from Hollywood over its lack of diversity and corruption through a series of internal reforms, such as welcoming 103 new voters to vote this year and taking the organization for-profit, though it notably failed to achieve stated diversity goal benchmarks.

That said, it hasn’t been all roses for the Globes: Brendan Fraser, who alleged in 2018 that former HFPA president and current member Phillip Berk assaulted him in 2003, pledged before the ceremony to boycott the awards, despite being nominated for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”

