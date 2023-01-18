‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Trailer: Billy Crudup Is a Moon Timeshare Salesman in Apple TV+ Comedy

Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver also star in the series, which premieres February 17.

The unofficial king of Apple TV+ is back. Billy Crudup, an Emmy winner for his performance on “The Morning Show,” is starring in the streamer’s comedy series “Hello Tomorrow!,” and the official trailer for the upcoming series has been released out of Apple’s Television Critics Association Winter press tour on Wednesday.

Set in a “retro-futuristic world” akin to “The Jetsons,” complete with robotic chore helpers and husbands traveling to work on jetpacks, “Hello Tomorrow!” stars Crudup as Jack, an ambitious and intelligent traveling salesman hawking timeshares for vacationing on the moon. Jack develops a thriving business with a group of dedicated employees played by the likes of Hank Azaria, Alison Pill, Jackie Weaver, Haneefah Wood, Dewshane Williams, and Matthew Maher. But cracks soon start appearing even as the group begins raking in the dough.

Set to a cover of “Fly Me to the Moon,” the trailer teases mysteries involving Jack’s business and the true nature of the timeshares, as the youngest salesman in the group (played by Nicholas Podany) grows increasingly suspicious of his boss. The trailer also promises plenty of grandstanding speeches from Crudup, in a mode similar to his turn on “The Morning Show.”

Related Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup vs. 'Succession' Round 2

Billy Crudup Could Win an Emmy for Stealing 'The Morning Show' Related 17 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Get Excited About in 2023

Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere,' 'Nope' Among Early Favorites

“No one here is not a dreamer, not in a world like this where you can have it all. We live with miracles at our fingertips, we’ve got robots taking out the trash, we fly to the stars. And that’s what I want for you and your families, that’s the dream you all deserve,” Crudup says in a rousing speech to his employees in the trailer. “Soon you folks will be saying, ‘Wow. I love living on the moon.'”

The series was created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, whose only major writing credit prior to the show is an episode of the Netflix series “Bloodline.” The two executive produce “Hello Tomorrow!” with Crudup, Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, and Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein for Mortal Media.

Season 1 of “Hello Tomorrow!” consists of 10 half-hour episodes. The first three episodes premiere on Apple TV+ February 17, followed by weekly episodes every Friday, with the finale set for April 7. Watch the trailer for the series below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.