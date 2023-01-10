Brad Pitt Admits to Having a ‘Larry David Moment’ When Faced with Biggest Pet Peeve

The Oscar winner revealed he channels "Curb Your Enthusiasm" when it comes to Los Angeles traffic.

Brad Pitt isn’t curbing his lack of enthusiasm for Los Angeles traffic.

The Oscar winner revealed his biggest “pet peeve” to W Magazine, comparing his frustrations to those of Larry David’s character on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“You know what my pet peeve — my Larry David moment — is? It’s when people are in the passing lane and they’re going as slow as everyone in the regular lanes,” Pitt said of driving in Los Angeles. “They block the whole thing, and you can’t get around. I gotta move. And when I feel trapped, I go all Larry David on ’em.”

He added, “I try to be nicer these days. I might flick a bright. See if that gets anything. I might, like, move over into the rearview mirror a couple of times, see if that does anything.”

While Pitt can relate to “Seinfeld” producer David, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star also noted his deep connection to his “Babylon” character. “I think there’s a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves on,” Pitt said of playing an aging Hollywood star. “There’s a world-weariness that I can certainly relate to a little bit.”

Pitt continued, “At this time, more of us are trying to tear each other down than help each other up. I get a little weary.”

Perhaps Pitt can take that weariness to the upcoming season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is set to return on HBO for a 12th season. Jeff Garlin, Vince Vaughn, Richard Lewis, and Ted Danson are back as series regulars, with the usual slew of celebrity cameos still under wraps.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” lead star David said in the Season 12 announcement. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.