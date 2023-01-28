Brett Goldstein Hints at ‘Ted Lasso’ Ending: ‘It’s Better If You Don’t Know Anything’

"I love all of these characters and want it to end well, but Jason has a very clear vision and always has," Goldstein said of the Season 3 writing process. "No one is phoning it."

If someone tried to rank the busiest men in Hollywood, Brett Goldstein would have a serious claim to the top slot on the list. In addition to playing Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso” — a role that won him two Emmy Awards — he pulls double duty as a writer and producer on the show while developing other projects (and occasionally playing Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote his new Apple series “Shrinking” (co-created with Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence), Goldstein was inevitably asked about a topic that’s on every TV fan’s mind these days: how is “Ted Lasso” going to end?

The show’s creative team has strongly implied that the hit comedy will end after the upcoming Season 3 (though creator and star Jason Sudeikis could theoretically change his mind about that), but Goldstein doesn’t want to reveal too many details about the ending they have planned.

“Wouldn’t it be better if you don’t know anything? If you’re into it, how wonderful to discover it again in a new way,” Goldstein said. “I don’t want to spoil anything.”

The actor went on to joke that the show is going to pivot to become more like “Game of Thrones” in its final season.

“When the majority of the main cast die in this show, I think you figure, unless they’re going supernatural, this is the end,” he said. “The finale we’ll call the ‘Red Wedding Match.’”

Joking aside, Goldstein made it clear that all of the “Ted Lasso” writers are taking the responsibility of the show’s final season seriously. After watching the characters grow into pop culture icons over the past several years, he says that everyone who works on the show wants to end it on a high note.

“I think maybe it’s a weird thing to be like, ‘We’re fans of this show,’” he said. “I love all of these characters and want it to end well, but Jason has a very clear vision and always has. No one is phoning it.”

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” is expected to stream on Apple TV+ this spring.

