IndieWire Announces Events with Canada Goose at Sundance 2023

In partnership with Canada Goose, IndieWire will host a panel for first-time filmmakers and a live recording of the "Screen Talk" podcast.

The Sundance Film Festival is right around the corner, and IndieWire is ready to celebrate with a trio of events produced via our ongoing partnership with Canada Goose.

On Saturday, January 22, IndieWire and Canada Goose will host their second “First-Time Filmmakers” Sundance panel, featuring filmmakers making their directorial debut through a Sundance premiere. The inaugural “First-Time Filmmakers” panel was hosted last year as a virtual event. This time it’ll be at the Canada Goose Basecamp on Main Street in the heart of Park City.

IndieWire’s Executive Editor and Vice President of Editorial Strategy Eric Kohn will moderate this year’s event, with featured panelists including U.S. Dramatic Competiton directors A.V. Rockwell (“A Thousand and One”), Sing J. Lee (“The Accidental Getaway Driver”), and Vuk Lungulov-Klotz (“Mutt”), who will chronicle the challenges and triumphs of getting their first features made. Canada Goose will host the event at its Basecamp in Sundance. On Sunday, January 23, IndieWire and Canada Goose will also host a private cocktail party event honoring the First-Time Filmmakers, making their feature-length debut at the festival.

On Monday, January 23, Canada Goose Basecamp will also host a live taping of “Screen Talk,” IndieWire’s podcast hosted by Kohn and Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson. The live episode will see Kohn join IndieWire Executive Film Editor Kate Erbland and Deputy Managing Editor Ryan Lattanzio to discuss the first weekend of Sundance — from breakout films to the biggest surprises — and everything movie lovers need to know about the industry right now.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival runs in Park City, Utah from January 19 to 29. Tickets and passes can be purchased here. Read here for a list of the most anticipated films coming to the festival this year, which includes several buzzy projects like ““Infinity Pool,” “Cat Person,” “Magazine Dreams,” “Passages,” “Polite Society,” “Run Rabbit Run,” and “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”

Take a look at the schedule of IndieWire and Canada Goose events below.

First-Time Filmmaker Panel at Canada Goose Basecamp

558 Main Street

Saturday, January 21

1 p.m.

First-Time Filmmakers Cocktail Party

Sunday, January 22

(Private event)

“Screen Talk Live” at Canada Goose Basecamp

Monday, January 23

558 Main Street

1 p.m.

