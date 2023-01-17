Channing Tatum’s Company Has the Rights to Remake ‘Ghost,’ but ‘It Needs to Change a Little Bit’

"We’re going to do something different," Tatum said of an updated take on the 1990 Oscar-winning film.

Channing Tatum just might follow Patrick Swayze’s dance-ready footsteps for a remake of “Ghost.”

The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star revealed in a Vanity Fair cover story that his production company Free Association has the rights to the 1990 Oscar-winning film.

“Now I know why they put this in ‘Ghost,'” Tatum said during the interview set in a pottery class. “This whole process is very, very sexual.”

Tatum added, “We have the rights to ‘Ghost.'”

Per Vanity Fair, Tatum told the interviewer that Free Association is “trying to pull together a remake of Ghost, with him potentially playing the Patrick Swayze role.” However, the reimagining would be sans “problematic” stereotypes, as Vanity Fair wrote.

Tatum said, “But we’re going to do something different. I think it needs to change a little bit.”

“Ghost” starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as an ill-fated couple whose devoted love for one another proves to exist even in the afterlife. Following the death of Swayze’s character, he communicates by way of a psychic (Whoopi Goldberg) to Moore to help solve his murder. “Ghost” earned five Academy Award nominations, garnering wins for Best Original Screenplay and Goldberg’s performance.

Tatum’s upcoming take on “Ghost” is not the only Swayze sequel in the works. A follow-up to “Dirty Dancing” is in the works with Jennifer Grey reprising her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman. “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine has been tapped to helm the project, set at Kellerman’s Camp in the 1990s. The upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine for a multi-layered (and multi-generational) narrative. Swayze’s character Johnny will also be incorporated into the plot, with production in talks with late Swayze’s estate.

“Johnny is a part of Baby’s journey in the story,” director Levine said. “This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny’s absence looms large over the story, so it’s a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby’s character in a way.”

Lead star Grey added, “There will never be another Johnny. There will never be another Patrick. This sequel has got to be its own standalone piece. It’s very tricky.”

