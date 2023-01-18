Channing Tatum Believes Magic Mike Could ‘Go Harder’ Than ‘Hustlers’ Star Jennifer Lopez as a Stripper

"You've got to go hard if you're going to go against the J.Lo," Tatum said.

Don’t say it’s Magic Mike’s last dance just yet.

Channing Tatum, star of upcoming trilogy concluder “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” challenged “Hustlers” actress Jennifer Lopez to a strip-off.

“Am I a better stripper than her? I would say yeah,” Tatum said in a Vanity Fair lie detector test video. “I would go harder. If I was stripping against her, I’m just saying. I would take it to J.Lo’s front door. You’ve got to go hard if you’re going to go against the J.Lo.”

He added, “Man, I don’t know if I’m going to win, but I like my chances, depending on who the audience is.”

Lopez gave a Golden Globe-nominated performance as a lead exotic dancer in 2019 true-crime film “Hustlers.” Tatum has played the titular male stripper Magic Mike in the Steven Soderbergh-helmed franchise since 2012; the trilogy is based off of his time as a dancer in Tampa, Florida.

“Unfortunately, we made like $60 a night, $100 on a good night,” Tatum said of the unglamorous lifestyle, compared to Lopez’s cash-rich portrayal in “Hustlers.”

Related Channing Tatum's Company Has the Rights to Remake 'Ghost,' but 'It Needs to Change a Little Bit'

Channing Tatum Details How 'Gambit' Movie Was 'Swallowed Up' by Disney-Fox Deal Related Oscars 2023: Best Sound Predictions

Oscars 2023: Remarkable Transformations Lead the Way in Makeup and Hairstyling

Tatum dished that he is “100 percent” better than “Magic Mike” co-star Joe Manganiello when it comes to his dance moves.

“We’re different, different classes of strippers,” Tatum said. “When you look in the dictionary next to like the perfect specimen of a man, probably Joe Manganiello is one of those bodies that pops up because he’s just, he’s kind of weirdly flawless. But, as far as stripping goes, I would put myself above him, dance-wise.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premieres in theaters February 10. Tatum’s final turn as Magic Mike is set to end with a 30-minute dance sequence and marks his sixth film with director Soderbergh.

The iconic “She’s the Man” alum teased that he would be “very mad” if Soderbergh continues making “Ocean’s 11” films without inviting him to star, despite not being part of the cast that included George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon.

“No, I didn’t know Steven then,” Tatum said. “If they made more, then yes, I would have been very mad.”

A remake of the original 1960s “Ocean’s 11” is currently in the works sans Soderbergh and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

And while Oscar winner Pitt is “more handsome” than co-star Clooney, according to Tatum, the “Magic Mike” star knows he has one thing on both actors: “I’m killing them in a dance-off,” Tatum said, “like crushing them in a dance-off.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.