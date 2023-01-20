‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for 6th and Final Season at Netflix

The "Karate Kid" sequel series stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio from the original films.

Everybody’s gonna be kung fu fighting…for another season, anyway. “Cobra Kai,” the “Karate Kid” sequel series, has been renewed for a sixth and final season at Netflix, the streamer announced January 20.

“Reacquainting the world with ‘The Karate Kid’ universe has been our humble honor,” series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg wrote in a statement posted to social media. “Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.

“Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement,” the statement continued. “While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more ‘Karate Kid’ stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

Originally developed for the now defunct YouTube Premium platform before moving to Netflix beginning with its second season, “Cobra Kai” is a sequel series to the original four “Karate Kid” martial arts films released between 1984 and 1994. The series is led by William Zabka, who played the original film’s villain Johnny Lawrence, as he attempts to repair his life by opening up the long-defunct Cobra Kai dojo once again, reigniting his teen rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the process.

The series also stars Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List, while additional original “Karate Kid” cast members — such as Martin Kove as John Kreese and Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver — have reprised their roles throughout the show’s run. Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg executive produce the Sony Pictures Television series via Counterbalance Entertainment, while Macchio and Zabka also executive produce alongside Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Susan Ekins.

In addition to revealing the show’s upcoming end, Netflix also released a teaser for Season 6 of “Cobra Kai.” Check it out below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.