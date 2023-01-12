‘Consecration’ Trailer: Jena Malone Accuses Horrific Nuns of Murdering a Priest

Danny Huston and Janet Suzman also star in the IFC Midnight and Shudder release, helmed by Christopher Smith ("The Banishing").

Jena Malone is on a mission to find a murderer in God’s house.

The “Neon Demon” star plays atheist Grace, who travels to Scotland after her brother kills himself in a nunnery for new horror film “Consecration.” However, Grace’s brother, who was a priest, is also the suspect in a murder investigation, and Grace starts to believe that he in fact was killed and did not take his own life. Once at the monastery, Grace uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own past.

Janet Suzman portrays a mother superior nun who seems to be protecting supernatural secrets in the horror film. Danny Huston is the lead investigator on the head-scratching case.

Thoren Ferguson and Will Keen also star in the film, directed by Christopher Smith (“Triangle,” “The Banishing”). Smith also co-wrote “Consecration” along with producer Laurie Cook. The film is additionally produced by Jason Newmark, Xavier Marchand, Casey Herbert, and Stuart Ford. “Consecration” is distributed by IFC Midnight and Shudder.

“I’m never more spooked out than if I walk into a church or a temple,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly of the origin of the premise.”I went into a synagogue recently and found the atmosphere in there so electrically-charged. I don’t feel that in old houses. I wanted to make a movie about religion but do it seriously.”

Smith has also helmed episodes of Anthony Horowitz’s “Alex Rider” and Sky’s “Temple.”

In addition to “Consecration,” lead star Malone is set to appear in Rose Glass’ American epic “Love Lies Bleeding,” Zack Synder’s “Rebel Moon,” and Kevin Costner’s next directorial effort “Horizon,” a Civil War drama which he co-wrote.

Malone previously starred in 2020 horror film “Antebellum,” telling IndieWire that she was not afraid to tackle playing a white supremacist onscreen and tackling a discussion about race in American cinema.

“I’ve never been the type of person to be really scared of characters that aren’t easy to bring to life, I guess, is the nicest way [to put it],” Malone said. “That whole spectrum of ‘villain-hood,’ things that are not easy to like, not easy to understand, those things never terrified me.”

She added, “People would be like, ‘Are you scared? Are you okay?’ That was kind of when I let the fear get into my throat a little bit, but now we are in this sort of amazing reckoning, this awakening, and there couldn’t be a better time for this film to come out. I’m not afraid at all.”

“Consecration” premieres in theaters February 10.

Check out the trailer below.

