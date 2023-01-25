‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Teaser: Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Spark Up the 1970s Stage

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine brings the beloved novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid to Amazon Prime Video March 3.

Love, sex, and rock ‘n’ roll come to bloom when Daisy Jones joins the Six.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel, “Daisy Jones and the Six” charts the rise and inevitable fall of a fictional 1970s rock band. As the logline puts it: Their music made them famous, their breakup made them legends.

Riley Keough stars as singer Daisy Jones, who joins established band the Six after catching the eye of its leader Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). Yet, recovering addict Billy is already married to Camila (Camila Morrone), and his freewheeling days seem to be over, much to Daisy’s dismay. It’s up to the Six, comprised of Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, and Will Harrison, to set Billy straight.

Timothy Olyphant, Tom Wright, and Nabiyah Be round out the cast.

The official synopsis reads: “Daisy Jones and The Six” is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones and The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and debuts March 3 on Prime Video. Brad Mendelsohn serves as an EP for Circle of Confusion.

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Jenkins Reid, who also produces. Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and serves as an executive producer; Nzingha Stewart directed four episodes, and Graham directed one.

Featuring original music by Grammy-nominated producer Blake Mills, the teaser includes the ballad “Regret Me,” one of the 24 songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast. Tracks will be released via Atlantic Records.

Keough previously told Vanity Fair that she looked to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” to harness the vocal power to play Daisy.

“I sounded so bad that I started crying,” Keough recalled. “I was like, I can’t do it, and when I can’t do something it lights a fire in me to be able to do it. I was like, I have to do it. I’m gonna go to this vocal coach, and he’s gonna teach me how to fucking belt, whatever I need to do to get this. It really became about pushing myself to do things I’ve never done before.”

Keough added, “At the end of the day, it’s not like I’m the best singer in the world. You know? Like, we’re not phenomenal singers. But we were proud of how far we got.”

“Daisy Jones and the Six” premieres March 3 on Prime Video. New episodes will be released every Friday through March 24.

Check out the teaser below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.