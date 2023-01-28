D’Arcy Carden Is Eager to Welcome Her Action Star Era: ‘Marvel, I’m Waiting!’

The "A League of Their Own" and "Barry" star proved her action chops in Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding," but Carden's career is only getting locked and loaded.

[Spoilers for “Shotgun Wedding,” now streaming on Prime Video, below.]

Well, who else didn’t see that twist ending coming? With the explosive climax of “Shotgun Wedding,” it seems like D’Arcy Carden just cemented herself as a stunt work pro and bonafide action star.

The Prime Video film stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding party is held hostage by Balinese pirates. Turns out, it was J.Lo’s ex (played by Lenny Kravitz) who hired the criminals to ruin her big day and get a massive payout. Carden plays J.Lo’s dad’s (Cheech Marin) girlfriend who is two-timing him with Kravitz and part of the fraud scheme.

“It’s been really fun to be able to tell friends and family I’m playing Cheech’s girlfriend but I’m having an affair with Lenny Kravitz. They’re like, ‘WHAT?!'” Carden exclusively told IndieWire. “Oh, and I’m kind of J.Lo’s stepmom. Like, what is this life? How did that happen? It was really fun and both of those guys are amazing.”

Part of that amazing experience? Making out with Kravitz while in character. Carden shared a special message to Kravitz’s daughter Zoë Kravitz if she ever crossed paths with her.

“I would be like, ‘Don’t hate me!'” Carden joked. “No, I’d actually be like, ‘Your dad is a really good kisser.’ And then she’d be like, ‘Cool, we’re not going to be friends but thanks for telling me that.'”

The major “Shotgun Wedding” twist also finds Carden hanging out of a helicopter (which later explodes, à la Michael Bay) and wielding a comically massive machine gun. So yeah, Carden can handle her own in any scene handed to her in any genre.

“I would welcome that era [of action stardom],” Carden said. “I really love doing action stuff and I love doing stunt work. I played a lot of sports growing up. I need to go to therapy because I want to impress my dad, but there is something where I’m like, ‘I’ll be the best little stunt person I can be!'”

The Emmy-nominated star added, “There was an episode of ‘The Good Place’ where I got to do a 10-minute fight scene and I worked with this amazing stuntman, a legendary stunt guy named Jeff Amato, and that was my first real dive into stunts where I was like, ‘I love this.’ And then we got to do a ton of stunts on ‘A League of Their Own,’ working with this amazing stunt team. The more, the better. I would be very, very thrilled to do more of that. Marvel, I’m waiting!”

Prime Video

Outside of her grand finale and that shocking twist alluded to in the title, Carden’s turn in “Shotgun Wedding” was mostly spent pretending to be a hostage victim and standing in a large Dominican Republic hotel pool with co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Callie Hernandez, Selena Tan, and Steve Coulter.

“On paper you’re like, ‘OK, they’re in the pool, no big deal.’ And then when you get there, you go, ‘Oh my god. We are in the pool for however many hours there were light,'” Carden recalled. “Pruning is the easiest part of it. You get weird little skin rashes when you’re in the water that long. I think there was one day the water was a little cold and everyone was turning blue, and then it was like a hot tub the rest of the time. Every complaint we have about prune-y fingers, it couldn’t have been easier, truly.”

And keeping the continuity the same across hours of being in literal standing water proved to be an issue at times.

“On the first day we got in the pool, Jason Moore, the director, was like, ‘Would your character take their shoes off? What would they do?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, we have a lot of days in this pool. I’m definitely taking my shoes off. I’m not going to be holding anything. What would Harriet do but what would I do?'” Carden joked.

But it’s clear her Hollywood rise is doing anything but treading water. As fans keep clamoring for a second season of “A League of Their Own,” also on Prime Video along with film “Shotgun Wedding,” Carden is poised to return to the Rockford Peaches.

“How can it still be this long [and no Season 2 renewal]? I don’t have any updates, other than the way the fans are still being so active on social media with hashtagging,” Carden said. “It almost feels like it’s a part-time job. It’s amazing. There is no shortage of #RenewALOTO. Every day there’s thousands of tweets about it and it’s really just beyond our wildest dreams and it’s really so nice people would care enough to ask me that question, let alone tweet it a million times. It’s really lovely and the cast and I, we just want to get back on that damn baseball field and shoot Season 2.”

Plus, Carden isn’t ruling out a “White Lotus” Season 3 appearance after having bonded with Emmy winner Coolidge on “Shotgun Wedding,” which also saw the “Legally Blonde” icon continuing being tied up in precarious situations in luxury resorts.

“I’m obsessed with Mike White and everything he does,” Carden said, pitching a potential Season 3 premise. “Maybe we could be ghosts, we could be angels or something. We could haunt a hotel and then Jennifer Coolidge could still be in it.”

Mike White… Marvel… you got Carden’s number?

