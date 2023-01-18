Steven Soderbergh Executive-Produces Retro Sci-Fi Sundance Thriller ‘Divinity’ — Watch Teaser

Exclusive: Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula, Moises Arias, Karrueche Tran, Jason Genao and Bella Thorne star in the Sundance film directed by Eddie Alcazar.

Father, son, and the holy search for immortality.

Experimental filmmaker Eddie Alcazar (“Perfect”) writes and directs “Divinity,” with Steven Soderbergh executive-producing the sci-fi thriller. The Sundance NEXT premiere centers on two mysterious brothers who abduct a mogul during his quest for immortality. Meanwhile, a seductive woman helps them launch a journey of self-discovery. Set on a barren planet, the retro feature showcases the fight to uncover mysteries behind an immortality-granting drug that has wreaked havoc on society.

Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula, Moises Arias, Karrueche Tran, Jason Genao, and Bella Thorne star in the 2023 Sundance-selected film. Writer-director Alcazar is known for coining “meta-scope” to describe his own unique blend of live-action and stop-motion. “Divinity” is already on IndieWire’s must-see list for 2023 Sundance.

The Soderbergh imprimatur alone should make this a buzzy acquisition title in Utah, but Alcazar’s premise and eclectic cast (Dorff is always a warmly welcomed familiar face) should also draw interest toward this black-and-white otherworldly sci-fi.

Alcazar previously collaborated with Flying Lotus for the short film “FUCKKKYOUUU,” which debuted at 2016 Sundance. Similar to “Divinity,” the short dealt with time travel and past lives in a black-and-white sci-fi setting. Composer Flying Lotus joined forces once more with Alcazar for the filmmaker’s feature directorial debut “Perfect,” starring Abbie Cornish, Courtney Eaton, and Garrett Wareing.

“Divinity” marks Alcazar’s second partnership with executive producer Soderbergh. The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and “Sex Lies and Videotape” director is also producing the film “Memories of Love Returned,” the documentary “Dad Strangelove,” and the TV limited series “Full Circle.”

Check out the teaser for “Divinity” below.

