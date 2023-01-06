Don Cheadle: People Will ‘Walk Up to Me’ to Say They Hate ‘Ocean’s 12’

"People will just unabashedly walk up to me and go, 'Yeah, I hated that one. That one sucked.'"

Don Cheadle is over “Ocean’s 12” being mocked.

The Oscar winner addressed the fan hate for the “Ocean’s 11” sequel starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. Cheadle played British explosives expert Basher Tarr in the Europe-set heist film.

“It was a lot of grinding on an accent that I have been both vilified and praised for,” Cheadle said during a GQ video interview. “When we came back to do the second film, we hadn’t seen each other for a long time. We hadn’t all been together. We were just reuniting, so we were just milling around for an hour and then we realized, ‘Oh wait, we’re actually here to shoot something.'”

Cheadle continued, “I love it that the second movie is the one that people will just unabashedly walk up to me and go, ‘Yeah, I hated that one. That one sucked.’ It’s like, cool, ‘You just said that to my face like I’m not a person, but alright. Thank you.'”

He added, “But that was actually, for us, the most fun out of all of them. When we were in Italy, we stayed at the de Russie Hotel. We had the whole sixth floor to ourselves because we really couldn’t go anywhere. Paparazzi is an Italian word. We really were kind of sequestered, but they were able to give us that whole floor and all of our families were there. So my kids were there and Matt [Damon]’s kids were there and we just toured Europe in this big group and it was just a lot of fun. Everybody just had a lot of fun together.”

Cheadle previously weighed in on another “Ocean’s” film with the core ensemble cast in 2021.

“We were talking about it [after ‘Ocean’s 13’], and then Bernie [Mac] passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it,'” Cheadle recalled. “But I just did a movie with [‘Ocean’s’ director] Stephen [Soderbergh] and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are set to star in a remake of the original 1960 “Ocean’s 11” film helmed by “Bombshell” director Jay Roach. Production is set to start in Spring 2023, and rumored to be a prequel to prequel “Ocean’s 8.” Carrie Solomon is writing the script, with Robbie’s LuckyChap producing.

